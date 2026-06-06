Sonam Wangchuk Arrives At Jantar Mantar, Supports CJP Protest: ‘Have To Do It For Justice’

Educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to join a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), lending support to students demanding accountability over recent controversies in the education sector. His arrival added momentum to the demonstration, where large numbers of students and young professionals gathered to raise concerns over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and the CBSE’s on-screen marking system. Addressing the crowd, Sonam Wangchuk said the issues being raised were too important to ignore. “I don’t like protest but we have to do it for justice,” he said, urging the government to take action over what he described as the hardships being faced by students. He also stressed that the current education system needs significant changes and reforms.

Support grows as students demand action on education issues

Jantar Mantar witnessed protests from school children, college students, and young professionals. The protestors raised slogans and made calls for the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saying that controversies revolving around examinations and evaluations have damaged the trust of the students and parents.

Cockroach Janata Party has made the issue related to NEET-UG paper leak in 2026 and CBSE online marking system an important part of their political agenda. It was told that the protest may grow in strength and magnitude if their demands were not met. Founder of CJP Abhijeet Dipke too reached the place where protest was being organized and asked the crowd to remain disciplined and peaceful during the agitation.

Sonam Wangchuk backs movement, warns against loss of public trust

Sonam Wangchuk had already expressed support for the protest before arriving at Jantar Mantar. In a post shared on Instagram, he said that failure to implement timely reforms could weaken public trust in the education system. He added that under such circumstances, “any self-respecting minister should resign.”

The activist also announced that he would undertake a six-week fast if Abhijeet Dipke is arrested. Elaborating on his concerns, Sonam Wangchuk said his focus goes beyond the NEET and CBSE controversies. According to him, despite efforts over the past four decades to reform government schools, the pace of change remains a major concern. Calling education a sector directly linked to the country’s future, Sonam Wangchuk said meaningful reforms are essential to restore confidence and improve outcomes for students across India.

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