NEET 2026 Security Boost: Indian Air Force To Transport Question Papers For First Time

In a major step aimed at ensuring a leak-free and secure examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be engaged to transport question papers for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. The announcement was made by NTA Director General Abhishek Singh during a review meeting with state officials, marking the first time that the Air Force will play a direct role in the transportation of NEET question papers.

Why Is The Air Force Involved In NEET 2026?

The decision comes in the wake of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, which led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination and triggered a nationwide investigation. According to the NTA chief, the authorities are implementing enhanced security protocols to protect the integrity of the re-examination process. He stated that the use of the Indian Air Force reflects the importance of securing transportation and safeguarding confidential examination materials. The move is being viewed as one of the strongest anti-leak measures adopted for a national entrance examination in India.

Speaking during a meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Abhishek Singh informed officials that multiple layers of security are being put in place ahead of the June 21 examination. He emphasised that transporting question papers through the Air Force is part of a broader strategy designed to prevent any compromise of examination materials and restore confidence among candidates and parents.

NTA Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Claims

As preparations intensify, the NTA has also issued a strong warning against rumours circulating on social media about alleged leaks or the sale of NEET 2026 re-examination papers. The agency described such claims as ‘false’ and ‘fraudulent’ and said it was working with cybercrime authorities to identify and take action against those spreading misinformation. Candidates and parents have been advised to rely only on official NTA communications.

Nearly 23 Lakh Aspirants Await Re-Examination: NEET UG remains India’s largest medical entrance examination and is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country. The June 21 re-examination is expected to be conducted under the tightest security framework ever deployed for the test, with authorities aiming to ensure a fair, transparent, and credible process following the controversy surrounding the earlier examination.

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