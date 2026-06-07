Nearly 50 Nigerien Migrants Die Of Thirst After Truck Breaks Down In Sahara Desert | Watch

A truck carrying Nigerien nationals returning home from Mali broke down in a remote part of the Sahara Desert, leading to the deaths of nearly 50 people from thirst and extreme conditions, local authorities said. The migrants were travelling back to Niger to reunite with their families when the vehicle became lost and later broke down near the borders of Mali and Algeria, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the governor of Niger’s Agadez region.

Truck Stranded in Harsh Desert Conditions

‘Stranded without water and unable to repair the vehicle… the travellers found themselves trapped in the middle of a hostile environment where extreme temperatures and the lack of supply points make survival extremely difficult,’ the statement said. With no access to water and no means to repair the vehicle, those on board were left exposed to the Sahara’s harsh environment, where temperatures can soar and help is often hundreds of kilometres away.

Authorities said two men managed to walk dozens of kilometres through the desert to reach the nearest town and alert emergency responders to the situation. Rescue teams later arrived at the scene and discovered the bodies of 49 victims beneath the stranded truck and scattered across the surrounding area. Responders buried the dead in mass graves dug at the site.

Additional Rescue Operation

During the rescue mission, authorities also assisted another group of migrants after a separate truck became stranded in the desert for three days. More than 60 people were found aboard that vehicle, which had become immobilised after its battery failed. Emergency teams provided assistance and helped prevent another potential tragedy.

Migration Risks Remain High

Many young Nigeriens continue to travel to Mali in search of work at artisanal mining sites despite ongoing dangers, including difficult desert crossings and security threats posed by militant groups operating in parts of the region. The latest incident highlights the severe risks faced by migrants travelling across remote stretches of the Sahara, where mechanical failures, extreme heat, and limited access to resources can quickly turn deadly.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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