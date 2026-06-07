Multiple People Shot Near Ohio’s Old West End Festival, Several Victims Hospitalized | Watch

Multiple people were shot near a popular community festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, triggering a large-scale police response and an active search for the suspect or suspects involved. Authorities have confirmed that several victims were transported to nearby hospitals following the incident, which occurred close to the annual Old West End Festival.

Shooting Near Old West End Festival

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. local time near the Old West End Festival, a well-known two-day community celebration in Toledo’s historic district. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered multiple individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police stated that they took numerous victims to area hospitals for treatment. However, officials have not yet released the exact number of people injured or provided details on the severity of their injuries.

BREAKING: ‘Many victims’ after shooting near Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio pic.twitter.com/xhVLiir23F — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 6, 2026

Authorities Searching For Suspects

Law enforcement officials have launched an active investigation and are searching for the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting. Investigators are working to determine what led to the violence and whether the victims were specifically targeted.

Police have urged residents and festival attendees to avoid the area while the investigation remains ongoing. Additional information is expected to be released as authorities continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Festival Draws Thousands Of Visitors

The Old West End Festival is one of Toledo’s most recognised annual events, attracting visitors with live music performances, food vendors, shopping opportunities, historic home tours, and family-friendly activities. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of the festival and disrupted what is typically a celebratory weekend gathering.

Investigation Ongoing

As of publication, no arrests have been announced, and authorities have not disclosed a possible motive. The number of victims, their conditions, and further details about the suspect or suspects are still under investigation. Police have indicated that updates will be provided through official channels as new information becomes available.

What We Know So Far

Multiple people were shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio.

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 5:30 p.m. local time.

Several victims were transported to hospitals.

Authorities are actively searching for suspects.

No official victim count or motive has been released yet.

This is a developing story, and officials are expected to release additional details as the investigation progresses.