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Home > World News > Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Hindu Kush Region

Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Hindu Kush Region

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at a depth of 160 km in the earthquake-prone Hindu Kush region.

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan (Photo generated by AI)
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 04:41 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan on Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 2:54 AM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 160 kilometres.

NCS Shares Earthquake Details

‘EQ of M: 4.0, On: 07/06/2026 02:54:42 IST, Lat: 36.741 N, Long: 71.525 E, Depth: 160 km, Location: Afghanistan,’ the NCS said.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were available following the earthquake.

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Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Hindu Kush Region

Afghanistan Remains a High-Risk Seismic Zone

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross. Afghanistan’s location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it vulnerable to earthquakes. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

Frequent Natural Disasters Increase Challenges

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, and seasonal flooding.

Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks.

(Inputs From ANI)

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Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Hindu Kush Region

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Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Hindu Kush Region

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Afghanistan Earthquake: 4.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Hindu Kush Region
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