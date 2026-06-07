A Kolkata-based couple has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old Delhi University assistant professor whose body was discovered in her flat in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, police said. The couple, who are distant relatives of the professor, travelled from Kolkata to Delhi to carry out the killing over a property dispute and then returned home. Investigators found the professor with a serious head injury, slit wrists, and several bruises on her face and body. This suggests she may have fought her attackers before she was killed. Police said the victim’s elder sister who lives in Mayur Vihar became concerned after her repeated calls to the DU professor went unattended.

Who are the Kolkata Couple Arrested in 49-Year-Old DU Professor Murder case in East Delhi?

The arrested couple was living as tenants in one of her ancestral properties in Kolkata, Deputy Commissioner of police (East) Rajiv Kumar said. According to police the couple was arrested in Kolkata and is being transfered to Delhi for further investigation into the matter.

“The couple wanted to buy the house they had been living in for many years. The professor’s parents and two siblings were reportedly ready to sell it, as all the family members were settled in Delhi and had no plans of going back to Kolkata. However, the professor was against the family’s decision to sell the ancestral property,” Kumar said.

“The couple saw her as the main hurdle. Enraged because the professor was not giving her consent despite their repeated requests, they travelled to Delhi, killed her on Wednesday, and returned to Kolkata,” Kumar added.

49-Year-Old DU Professor Murdered in East Delhi

After not being able to reach her sister, Devarati went to the apartment where Debosmita Paul lived alone. After reaching she found the flat locked from the outside sensing that something was wrong. She broke the lock and entered the house where she found her sister lying dead.

Police teams reached the spot without delay and found the victim on a bed with serious head injuries.

In initial investigations, it looks like she could have been attacked with a heavy object. Officers also noticed injuries on her hands which means a sharp weapon may have been used during the attack.

DU Professor Murder: Who Was Debosmita Paul?

The victim, Debosmita Paul, was an assistant professor at Delhi University’s Shivaji College and she lived alone in her apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, police said.

She was a respected academic known for her work in areas such as Partition studies, Indian literature, postcolonial literature, and translation studies. According to the college website, she completed her PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia in 2016 and she had also earned her MPhil from the same university.

She completed her postgraduate studies at Barkatullah University and graduated from Maharaja Agrasen College.

As part of the investigation, police are looking into both her personal life and professional life. Sources said she was involved in legal proceedings related to a marital separation at Karkardooma Court.

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