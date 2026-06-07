Mumbai Horror: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Excessive Alcohol Consumption At Music Event

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man died and a woman was hospitalised after allegedly consuming excessive amounts of alcohol during an all-night music event at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome in Worli in the early hours of Sunday. The two were attending the “Klangkuenstler All Night Long” music show when they reportedly fell ill while dancing at the venue. According to police, both individuals complained of health issues after allegedly consuming large quantities of alcohol, including cocktails. They were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

While the man was declared dead during treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, the woman remains under medical care and is reported to be recovering.

Police Register ADR, Probe Underway

Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials are examining all possible angles and reviewing evidence related to the event.

Dehydration Suspected, Exact Cause Awaited

Preliminary findings indicate that dehydration may have contributed to the man’s death. However, authorities said the exact cause will only be determined after medical examinations and further investigation are completed.

Similar Concerns Raised After Previous Concert Deaths

The incident has renewed concerns about safety at large music events in Mumbai. Earlier this year, two MBA students died after attending a music concert in Goregaon, prompting a wider discussion on substance abuse and crowd safety at entertainment gatherings.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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