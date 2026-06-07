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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Horror: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Excessive Alcohol Consumption At Music Event

Mumbai Horror: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Excessive Alcohol Consumption At Music Event

A 35-year-old man died and a woman was hospitalised after allegedly consuming excessive alcohol during the Klangkuenstler All Night Long music event at Mumbai's NSCI Dome. Police have registered an ADR, launched an investigation, and are awaiting medical findings to determine the exact cause.

Mumbai Horror: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Excessive Alcohol Consumption At Music Event (Pic Credits: Zomato)
Mumbai Horror: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Excessive Alcohol Consumption At Music Event (Pic Credits: Zomato)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 14:21 IST

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man died and a woman was hospitalised after allegedly consuming excessive amounts of alcohol during an all-night music event at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome in Worli in the early hours of Sunday. The two were attending the “Klangkuenstler All Night Long” music show when they reportedly fell ill while dancing at the venue. According to police, both individuals complained of health issues after allegedly consuming large quantities of alcohol, including cocktails. They were immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

While the man was declared dead during treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, the woman remains under medical care and is reported to be recovering.

Police Register ADR, Probe Underway

Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials are examining all possible angles and reviewing evidence related to the event.

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Dehydration Suspected, Exact Cause Awaited

Preliminary findings indicate that dehydration may have contributed to the man’s death. However, authorities said the exact cause will only be determined after medical examinations and further investigation are completed.

Similar Concerns Raised After Previous Concert Deaths

The incident has renewed concerns about safety at large music events in Mumbai. Earlier this year, two MBA students died after attending a music concert in Goregaon, prompting a wider discussion on substance abuse and crowd safety at entertainment gatherings.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Another TMC Bigwig Targeted: Madan Mitra’s Car Egged Days After Abhishek Banerjee Incident

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Mumbai Horror: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Excessive Alcohol Consumption At Music Event
Tags: Breach Candy Hospitalexcessive alcohol consumptionKlangkuenstler concertMumbai death caseMumbai music eventmumbai policemusic festival tragedyNSCI Dome Worli

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Mumbai Horror: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Excessive Alcohol Consumption At Music Event
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