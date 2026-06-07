Delhi-NCR Weather Today (7 June 2026): Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Gurugram, Noida And Greater Noida

Delhi Weather Today (7 June 2026) Live Updates: Delhi-NCR may experience a mix of cloudy skies, light showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday 7 June according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The mixture of clouds and showers can offer some relief from previous days of oppressive heatwave, said IMD. Some parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad will see intermittent showers and strong winds as IMD said. Traffic authorities have advised people to be carefull during thunder storm activity because of chances of congestion, waterlogging and temporary power failures.

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi-NCR? Live Temperature, Rain & IMD Updates

Delhi-NCR may see partly cloudy skies, light to moderate showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds on 7 June 2026. According to the IMD, wind speeds can reach up to 40-60 kmph in some areas.

Weather conditions can offer welcome respite from recent days of scorching and muggy weather across the capital region. Some parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad can expect intermittent showers across the day.

Delhi Weather Yesterday (6 June) vs Today (7 June): Has Rain Canceled Out The Heat?

On 6 June, Delhi had seen keen weather with scattered rain and thunderstorms in various parts of the city. The rainfall helped to bring temperatures below seasonal averages and led to favorable weather conditions overall.

On 7 June, weather is likely to be similar to the previous day with mild temperatures, higher likelihoods of thunderstorms and stronger winds in afternoon and evening hours. A much better day than the early June’s scorching heatwaves.

How Will Today’s Weather Impact on Delhi Traffic, Flights and Commute?

Though the rainfall is expected to provide respite from the scorching heat, commuters might face some temporary inconvenience with waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic congestion during rush hours. The strong winds and thunderstorms can also cause delays on certain road roads.

For those traveling by air, it is rounded to check flight schedules before heading off to the airport because weather can hamper flight operations from time to time. Metro traffic is likely to be just as usual, but road traffic can be sluggish in low-lying areas of Delhi.

What Are The IMD Weather Alerts For Delhi Today? Thunderstorm, Rain And Wind Warning Explained

The IMD has put Delhi-NCR under a watch for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds up to 60 kmph are possible in some places. Residents should not stand under a tree when it is stormy and should secure loose items outside. The department has also cautioned about short spells of heavy rain that may lead to localized water logging and temporary power cutoffs.

Delhi Weather Forecast For The Next 15 Days: Rainfall, Temperature And Monsoon Outlook

Weather models suggest that Delhi may experience more intermittent rain and thunderstorms over the next week. They also suggest that maximum temperatures will remain below normal due to increased cloud cover and pre-monsoon weather systems.

The south-west monsoon has started making inroads across India, and is expected to reach Delhi towards the end of the month. Until then, showers and gusty winds are expected to prevail over much of the country.

Which Areas Of Delhi-NCR Are Likely To Receive Rainfall And Gusty Winds Today?

Central Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi, along with Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and parts of Ghaziabad and Faridabad should see light to moderate rainfall today.

Thunderstorms could be heavier in patchy areas with strong winds and lightning. Residents to keep a close eye on local weather advisories during the day.

Safety advisory: What Should Delhi Residents Remember During Lightning And Strong Winds?

People are advised to stay indoors as much as possible when there is lightning. Do not park vehicles under trees, electric poles or poorly constructed buildings. If you must drive during rainfall, please reduce speed to stay safe on slick roads with reduced visibility. Residents should also avoid exposing their electronic gadgets during thunderstorms and heed local officials’ warnings.

Also Read: Weather Today (7 June, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Maharashtra Among 19 States Under IMD Rain Alert

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts are based on updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other publicly available meteorological data at the time of publication. Weather conditions may change rapidly due to evolving atmospheric factors. Readers are advised to follow the latest official IMD advisories and local authorities for real-time updates and safety instructions.