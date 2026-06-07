Weather Today (7 June, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Maharashtra Among 19 States Under IMD Rain Alert

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India Weather Today (7 June 2026) Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for 15 states as thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds continue to affect large parts of the country. In the next 24 hours, about 19 states are likely to see storms with wind speeds of 60-85 kmph in isolated pockets. “There is a high chance of trees falling, traffic disturbance, waterlogging and interruption of power supply in some pockets of a zone and its neighbouring areas,” IMD said.

The threat of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in North India with Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Jharkhand. Partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram with wind speeds of 40-60 kmph in the afternoon and evening hours which can reduce the oppressive humid conditions.

At the same time, the southwest monsoon is continuing to arrive in Kerala after arriving here earlier this week. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Karnataka and some districts of Tamil Nadu. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get showers in the coming days. “The IMD also forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in some pockets of Kerala today,” IMD said.

Eastern and central states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh are also under alert for rain and thunderstorm and West Bengal is expected to see showers with storms. Heavy rain and windy conditions are expected here already which can bring local disruption.

Maharashtra, Goa, Vidarbha, Mumbai and Pune are expected to see cloudy skies with showers, thunderstorms and hot and humid weather as the monsoon gradually arrives along the western coast.

Tourists visiting Uttarakhand, Kerala, Sikkim and the Northeast are advised to stay updated on local weather news in case there is heavy rainfall that can disturb road connections and outdoor activities.