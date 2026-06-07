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Home > World News > Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts? Iran Deal Talks Enter Critical Phase

Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts? Iran Deal Talks Enter Critical Phase

As Iran talks enter a critical stage, Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner secretly visited the Oak Ridge nuclear facility in Tennessee to consult top experts. The move signals serious preparations for a possible nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts? Photo: AI
Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts? Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 09:22 IST

With talks with Iran entering into a crucial phase, reports say US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner secretly paid a visit to a major nuclear facility in Tennessee. The purpose was to consult a specialist who might help put in place a possible nuclear deal. This comes as Washington pushes for an agreement with Tehran to end the conflict and to begin full scale discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. 

Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts?

According to a report, Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited a national laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to talk with nuclear experts who might help in future discussions with Iran. The visit comes as the White House is working on a preliminary agreement with Tehran, aiming to stop the fighting and open the door for detailed negotiation over Iran’s nuclear programme. 

However, US and Iran officials are still divided on a few major points in the proposed agreement. Even though sources say the talks are in close to their final stages but both sides have yet to reach a final deal.

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“This meeting in Oak Ridge doesn’t mean that a deal is going to happen, but it is a sign that the negotiations are in a very serious phase and that there is a good chance to get it done, and we want to be prepared,” a US official quoted in the report said.

What is Oak Ridge? 

Reports suggest that US special envoy Steve Witkoff quietly visited Oak Ridge, Tennessee, along with Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to take a look at some key Energy Department sites. 

Oak Ridge is where several of America’s top specialists in uranium processing and nuclear actually work. Those facilities have handled nuclear materials and hardware before, coming in from other countries including Kazakhstan and Libya, so they’ve built up practical experience that may end up being handy if there’s any future nuclear understanding involving Iran.

Also Read: Multiple People Shot Near Ohio’s Old West End Festival, Several Victims Hospitalized | Watch 

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Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts? Iran Deal Talks Enter Critical Phase
Tags: donald trumpiran nuclear dealJared KushnerOak Ridgesteve witkoffUS foreign policy

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Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts? Iran Deal Talks Enter Critical Phase
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