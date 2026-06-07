Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel's 'Dangerous Objectives', Pakistan Urges End to War

Iran US war live update

Just a day after President Donald Trump announced that “final negotiations” to end the war with Iran were underway, the US military said it shot down four Iranian drones heading for the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command reported that two of Iran’s coastal surveillance radar sites got hit on Friday in response, aiming to prevent more attacks.

US forces said the drones were an immediate danger to ships in the region. In the past hour, explosions and heavy air defence activity have been reported on Kharg Island, up in the northern Persian Gulf. Iranian outlet The Hormuz Letter said the US hit the area, though there’s still no official confirmation. Kharg Island isn’t just another spot—it’s where almost all of Iran’s oil gets shipped out. Close to 90% of the country’s oil exports pass through there.

Meanwhile, over in the occupied West Bank, a seven-month-old Palestinian baby was shot and killed after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on his family’s car. Health officials said the infant was shot in the jaw, his father took a bullet to the hand, and his mother was hurt, too.

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