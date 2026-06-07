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Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel’s ‘Dangerous Objectives’, Pakistan Urges End to War

🕒 Updated: June 7, 2026 08:25:14 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel's 'Dangerous Objectives', Pakistan Urges End to War

Iran US war live update
Iran US war live update

Just a day after President Donald Trump announced that “final negotiations” to end the war with Iran were underway, the US military said it shot down four Iranian drones heading for the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command reported that two of Iran’s coastal surveillance radar sites got hit on Friday in response, aiming to prevent more attacks.

US forces said the drones were an immediate danger to ships in the region. In the past hour, explosions and heavy air defence activity have been reported on Kharg Island, up in the northern Persian Gulf. Iranian outlet The Hormuz Letter said the US hit the area, though there’s still no official confirmation. Kharg Island isn’t just another spot—it’s where almost all of Iran’s oil gets shipped out. Close to 90% of the country’s oil exports pass through there.

Meanwhile, over in the occupied West Bank, a seven-month-old Palestinian baby was shot and killed after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on his family’s car. Health officials said the infant was shot in the jaw, his father took a bullet to the hand, and his mother was hurt, too.

CHECK ALL THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE US-IRAN WAR HERE:

Live Updates

  • 08:25 (IST) 07 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Hezbollah Claims Attacks on Israeli Forces

    Hezbollah said its fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank near Hadatha and attacked Israeli soldiers close to Yohmor al-Shaqif. The group said these strikes came after it carried out at least 25 attacks on Israeli forces and military sites on Saturday. Hezbollah added that it is acting to protect Lebanon and its people and to stop Israel from carrying out what it called dangerous plans against the country.

  • 08:25 (IST) 07 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Pakistan Urges to End US-Iran War

    Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed an important message to Iran’s Supreme Leader and called for an end to the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

  • 08:25 (IST) 07 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates: Israel Attack on Lebanon

    Israeli attacks kill three senior Lebanese military officers and at least eight Palestinians at a camp in Gaza City.

Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel’s ‘Dangerous Objectives’, Pakistan Urges End to War

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel’s ‘Dangerous Objectives’, Pakistan Urges End to War

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel’s ‘Dangerous Objectives’, Pakistan Urges End to War
Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel’s ‘Dangerous Objectives’, Pakistan Urges End to War
Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel’s ‘Dangerous Objectives’, Pakistan Urges End to War
Iran–US-Israel War Latest Updates: Hezbollah Says Attacks on Lebanon Aim to Thwart Israel’s ‘Dangerous Objectives’, Pakistan Urges End to War

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