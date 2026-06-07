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Home > Education News > NEET Exam 2026: Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 Neet Re-Exam

NEET Exam 2026: Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 Neet Re-Exam

For the first time, the Indian Air Force will transport NEET question papers for the June 21 re-exam following the paper leak controversy. Authorities have introduced stricter security measures to ensure a fair and secure examination for over 2.2 million students.

Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 NEET Exam
Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 NEET Exam

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 10:16 IST

For the first time in a national entrance exam, the Indian Air Force will be used to transport the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam question paper which is scheduled on June 21. The move is coming as authorities are stepping up efforts to make sure things stay secure and error-free after the earlier test was cancelled over allegations of a paper leak. The examination is expected to be conducted for more than 2.2 million students across the country with strict security measures to ensure the exam is conducted safely and fairly. 

NEET Exam 2026: Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers for June 21 NEET Re-Exam 

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, announced that decision during an online meeting held to review NEET exam preparations. The meeting was chaired by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao whose aim was to focus on making sure everything is arranged smoothly for the examination. 

According to a Hyderabad government release, “He (Singh) stated that, for the first time, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport question papers, reflecting the importance being accorded to maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process.”

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Security Tightens For NEET Exam 2026 on June 21

State Director General (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat said police and district authorities should work more closely together so there can be solid security at every NEET examination centre. He asked officials to stay alert and keep a tight watch on what’s happening. 

He also cautioned them not to pay attention to rumours or fake information, and he urged officials to monitor social media consistently and respond fast to any misleading post as it might disturb the exam process. 

NEET Exam 2026 Paper Leak Controversy 

On May 12, the National Test Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG exam which was scheduled to be held on May 3 after some allegations surfaced that the question paper was leaked. 

CBI is currently looking into the matter. A fresh examination has been scheduled for June 21. Earlier in 2024, there was another NEET paper leak controversy in which the Supreme Court did not decide to cancel the exam but issued several guidelines to help reduce paper leaks any further.

Also Read: UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Subject-Wise PDFs And Objection Process 

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NEET Exam 2026: Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 Neet Re-Exam
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NEET Exam 2026: Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 Neet Re-Exam
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