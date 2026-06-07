LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai

Households using LPG for cooking in India will have to pay more from June 7, 2026, after oil marketing companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹29. The latest price increase applies to the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder and is the second increase in the last three months.

The price hike comes in the midst of increasing pressure from global energy markets and high input costs. The newly revised prices have impacted households who use LPG for cooking needs.

How Much Will Consumers Pay Now?

After the latest price hike for LPG, the price of a cylinder of domestic LPG of 14.2 kg in Delhi has increased from ₹913 to ₹942. The same price increase has also been announced for other metro cities.

According to the revised rates:

Delhi: ₹942 (up from ₹913)

Mumbai: ₹941.50 (up from ₹912.50)

Kolkata: ₹968 (up from ₹939)

Chennai: ₹957.50 (up from ₹928.50)

Why Have LPG Prices Increased?

Oil companies have announced a price increase as they continue to feel the impact from global energy prices as well as import costs. Industry experts reveal that market changes in the international market have impacted domestic LPG prices.

The government, meanwhile, has tried to buffer the effect of global fuel price changes to consumers. However, oil companies have cited mounting financial pressure and rising procurement costs as the main rationale for the latest revised prices.

What Does This Mean For Households?

The hike of ₹29 may not seem drastic but it is set to worsen costs for many households, especially middle and lower-income families. LPG is one of the most common cooking fuels that households in India use so any price increase will affect most people’s budgets.

Consumers will be closely watching future revisions as international crude oil and energy markets remain volatile. Any significant change in global fuel prices is likely to impact domestic LPG prices in the months to come.

Recent Shifts In Commercial LPG Rates

The hike is the most returned change to commercial LPG prices earlier this month. Effective June 1, commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders became pricier in many big cities, with a price increase of ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.50 in Kolkata.

Commercial LPG rates are mostly used by hotels, restaurants, eateries and businesses, while the latest increase of ₹29 directly impacts domestic consumers who use 14.2-kg LPG cylinders for cooking in their households.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On June 7: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And More

Disclaimer: LPG prices mentioned in this article are based on revisions announced by oil marketing companies and publicly available reports as of June 7, 2026. Prices may vary slightly across locations due to local taxes and transportation costs. Readers are advised to check with their local LPG distributor for the latest applicable rates.