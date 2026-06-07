LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Indian Air Force donald trump Bharat Petroleum Hebron news 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai

LPG Price Hike June 2026: Cooking gas becomes costlier across India. Know the revised LPG cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

LPG Price Hiked (7 June 2026): Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalore, Kolkata & Chennai
LPG Price Hiked (7 June 2026): Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalore, Kolkata & Chennai

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 10:37 IST

Households using LPG for cooking in India will have to pay more from June 7, 2026, after oil marketing companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹29. The latest price increase applies to the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder and is the second increase in the last three months.

The price hike comes in the midst of increasing pressure from global energy markets and high input costs. The newly revised prices have impacted households who use LPG for cooking needs.

How Much Will Consumers Pay Now?

After the latest price hike for LPG, the price of a cylinder of domestic LPG of 14.2 kg in Delhi has increased from ₹913 to ₹942. The same price increase has also been announced for other metro cities.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the revised rates:

  • Delhi: ₹942 (up from ₹913)
  • Mumbai: ₹941.50 (up from ₹912.50)
  • Kolkata: ₹968 (up from ₹939)
  • Chennai: ₹957.50 (up from ₹928.50)

Why Have LPG Prices Increased?

Oil companies have announced a price increase as they continue to feel the impact from global energy prices as well as import costs. Industry experts reveal that market changes in the international market have impacted domestic LPG prices.

The government, meanwhile, has tried to buffer the effect of global fuel price changes to consumers. However, oil companies have cited mounting financial pressure and rising procurement costs as the main rationale for the latest revised prices.

What Does This Mean For Households?

The hike of ₹29 may not seem drastic but it is set to worsen costs for many households, especially middle and lower-income families. LPG is one of the most common cooking fuels that households in India use so any price increase will affect most people’s budgets.

Consumers will be closely watching future revisions as international crude oil and energy markets remain volatile. Any significant change in global fuel prices is likely to impact domestic LPG prices in the months to come.

Recent Shifts In Commercial LPG Rates

The hike is the most returned change to commercial LPG prices earlier this month. Effective June 1, commercial 19-kg LPG cylinders became pricier in many big cities, with a price increase of ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.50 in Kolkata.

Commercial LPG rates are mostly used by hotels, restaurants, eateries and businesses, while the latest increase of ₹29 directly impacts domestic consumers who use 14.2-kg LPG cylinders for cooking in their households.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On June 7: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And More

Disclaimer: LPG prices mentioned in this article are based on revisions announced by oil marketing companies and publicly available reports as of June 7, 2026. Prices may vary slightly across locations due to local taxes and transportation costs. Readers are advised to check with their local LPG distributor for the latest applicable rates.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai
Tags: Cooking Gas Price TodayGasLPG cylinder price todayLPG Cylinder Rates DelhiLPG Cylinder Rates KolkataLPG Cylinder Rates MumbaiLPG GasLPG Price Hike June 2026LPG Rates Today

RELATED News

Bank Holidays Next Week: Will Banks Be Closed Between June 8-14?

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? Check City Rates

TradeFlock Releases the List of Best Corporate Leaders in India 2026

Komatsu and SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. Launch Finance Scheme to Empower First-Time Machine Buyers and Small Fleet Owners

IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs

LATEST NEWS

Weekly Horoscope (8-14 June, 2026): Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva’s ‘I Want to Thank Myself’ Victory Speech Goes Viral After Maiden Grand Slam Triumph

Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56

LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai

Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 NEET Exam

Why Did Trump Secretly Send Envoys to Meet Top Nuclear Experts? Iran Deal Talks Enter Critical Phase

Weather Today (7 June 2026): 14 States In India Under Thunderstorm Alert

June 7, 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (7 June 2026): IMD Gives Thunderstorm Warning

Multiple People Shot Near Ohio’s Old West End Festival, Several Victims Hospitalized | Watch

LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai
LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai
LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai
LPG Price Hike (7 June 2026): Check Latest Gas Cylinder Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai

QUICK LINKS