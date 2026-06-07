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Home > Business News > Bank Holidays Next Week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Remain Closed Between June 8 and 14? Check RBI List

Bank Holidays Next Week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Remain Closed Between June 8 and 14? Check RBI List

Bank Holidays June 2026: Will banks be closed between June 8 and 14? Check the RBI holiday list, second Saturday closure, state-wise holidays and UPI status.

Bank holidays in June 2026: Check when SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other lenders will remain closed due to weekends, regional festivals and public holidays as per the RBI calendar.
Bank holidays in June 2026: Check when SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other lenders will remain closed due to weekends, regional festivals and public holidays as per the RBI calendar.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 09:36 IST

Bank Holidays in June 2026: Today, June 7th, is a Sunday and is a holiday for all banks in India. If you have some important branch-related task to do next week, you may want to check if any bank holidays fall between 8 and June 14.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, there are no significant regional, religious or public holidays falling on the second week of June. But all the banks will remain closed across the nation on the second Saturday of June, i.e., June 13, and the Sunday following on June 14.

The list of holidays declared by the RBI includes all the national holidays, regional festivals, religious holidays, Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all the holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act. While a few holidays apply only in certain states, we recommend that you always check with your local bank branch before visiting.

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Will banks close between June 8 and June 14?

Bank branches will be functioning normally for the greater part of the week, except for the two aforementioned days:

Date Day Holiday Type
June 13, 2026 Saturday Second Saturday
June 14, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday

All other days, banks are expected to remain open.

Bank holidays in India in the remainder of June 2026

The following state-level bank holidays are scheduled in June:

Date Occasion States/Cities
June 15, 2026 YMA Day Aizawl
June 15, 2026 Raja Sankranti Bhubaneswar
June 25, 2026 Muharram Vijayawada
June 26, 2026 Muharram Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar
June 29, 2026 Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Shimla
June 30, 2026 Remna Ni Aizawl

Weekend bank holidays in June

Banks will be closed on regular weekly offs, including all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, apart from regional and festival-related holidays. Other public holidays in June are:

Date Day/Reason
June 7, 2026 Sunday
June 13, 2026 Second Saturday
June 14, 2026 Sunday
June 21, 2026 Sunday
June 27, 2026 Fourth Saturday
June 28, 2026 Sunday

Will UPI, NEFT, RTGS & internet banking still work on bank holidays?

Yes, you can still access these digital banking services even when bank branches are closed. Customers will continue to be able to make UPI, NEFT, and RTGS transactions, as well as use mobile banking apps, internet banking services, ATM facilities, cash deposit machines, and SMS and WhatsApp banking for all their daily banking requirements. This means that whether it is fund transfer, balance enquiries or paying your utility bills or more, all you have to do is just log in to your account via mobile/internet banking and get the same done without having to visit a bank branch.

This simply means you can make your fund transfer, pay bills, check your account balance and get all the day-to-day banking work done even without visiting a branch; however, occasionally there might be certain disruptions on account of technical maintenance, but normally banks provide their customers with prior notice in case of any such upcoming scheduled service disruptions.

Before visiting a bank branch this month, it is advisable to check the RBI’s holiday list, especially if you are in a state where state holidays are celebrated on specific days. The banking services on the ground level (at branches) might be unavailable on scheduled holidays, but online services will always remain available.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On June 7: Will Fuel Rates Rise Again? Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And More

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Bank Holidays Next Week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Remain Closed Between June 8 and 14? Check RBI List
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Bank Holidays Next Week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Remain Closed Between June 8 and 14? Check RBI List
Bank Holidays Next Week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Remain Closed Between June 8 and 14? Check RBI List
Bank Holidays Next Week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Remain Closed Between June 8 and 14? Check RBI List
Bank Holidays Next Week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Remain Closed Between June 8 and 14? Check RBI List

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