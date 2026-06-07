Will Khan Sir Lose His Coaching Centre? Bihar Admin Gives Final Deadline Over Fire Safety Violations

Bihar Fire Services has warned that Khan Global Studies, the coaching institute run by popular educator Khan Sir in Patna’s Musallahpur Hat area, could be sealed if major fire safety deficiencies are not fixed within the next 15 days. The notice has put the spotlight on the future of one of Bihar’s most well-known coaching centres, with officials identifying multiple violations during a recent audit. The development comes as Khan Sir is already facing legal trouble linked to the June 2 violence at his institute and fresh allegations from members of his own family.

During the inspection, fire officials found several shortcomings, including inadequate sprinkler arrangements and the absence of mandatory fire safety plans. Similar issues were also flagged at a hospital associated with the institution, where authorities noted that a second staircase was missing. Bihar Fire Service DIG Manoj Nat said that if all deficiencies are not rectified within the given period, the coaching centre will be sealed. The deadline is expected to fall around June 22.

Fire safety action comes amid ongoing police case

The fire safety notice has arrived just days after a major controversy erupted at Khan Global Studies. On June 2, the coaching centre was attacked and vandalised. During the incident, videos surfaced showing bodyguards linked to Khan Sir firing shots.

Police later arrested both guards and sent them to jail. The investigation then widened, with Khan Sir being named in an FIR under attempt to murder and Arms Act charges. He surrendered before a court on June 6. Following the incident, a high-level meeting on law and order was held at the IG office, where police appealed to students not to be influenced or misled by any coaching institute. Khan Sir was also questioned during the probe.

Khan Sir says coaching can be rebuilt if shut down

As speculation grows over whether the administration could eventually shut down the institute, Khan Sir addressed the issue directly during one of his classes. Speaking to students, he said, “They are threatening that they’ll shut my coaching centre, I’m ok with it, it’s their Govt, their Police, their law.”

He then added, “But listen carefully, Govt didn’t give me my name & coaching, I’ll rebuild it.” In another classroom interaction, Khan Sir claimed that if Khan Global Studies closes, coaching fees across the sector could rise sharply. According to him, within six months, fees at several institutes could reach between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh. “My aim is not to earn money,” he told students.

The educator also showed CCTV footage from the day of the attack and spoke about the violence. He said one of the coaching guards was brutally assaulted by a group of 20 to 25 people on the road. He further claimed that the person who took away the guard had not yet been arrested and that attention was being diverted from the real issue. Holding up a book in class, Khan Sir told students, “I swear by knowledge, there was firing that day.”

Defence over firing, criticism from family members

Defending the actions of his security personnel, Khan Sir said, “There was a scuffle happening. I knew it would take time for the police to arrive. The police don’t fly there, so the guards fired in self-defense.” He further asked, “Why do we keep guards? So that they can save people when needed. Until the police arrived, what should a bodyguard have done? Did the guards fire at anyone?”

As per reports, criticism has emerged from within his own family. Speaking to a news agency, his uncle Nisar Ahmed questioned his credentials and said, “Khan does not have any special educational qualification. All his degrees are fake. He is just good at speaking and is earning his livelihood through his speech.”

Another uncle, Mohd. Imran, made even stronger allegations. “Khan Sir is not a teacher but a mafia; the children who are taking classes on his YouTube are being deceived by him. He plays with lives. He has a bad nature and doesn’t want to see anyone progress in front of him.”

Reports say that Imran also said, “He considers himself God. He is arrogant about money; he is a Natwarlal. If 10 children pass from his coaching, he claims it’s 20. He must have orchestrated the firing; he should be punished.”

Anticipatory bail move as deadline approaches

While the fire safety deadline draws closer, Khan Sir is also preparing for the legal battle ahead. His lawyer, Arvind Mahuar, said earlier that there was no possibility of his client surrendering and indicated that an anticipatory bail application would be filed.

“He might need to take bail. The firing did not happen because of my client. The police have written whatever they pleased in the FIR. Khan Sir did not give any statement like ‘shoot, I will handle it’. The anticipatory bail application will be filed on Monday,” the lawyer said, according to reports.

For now, the biggest question facing Khan Sir is whether the coaching centre can address all the fire safety shortcomings before the deadline expires. If the deficiencies remain unresolved, Bihar Fire Services has made it clear that sealing the institute remains an option.

Also Read: Khan Sir’s Bodyguards Arrested For Attack At Patna Coaching Centre As students Stage Massive Protests