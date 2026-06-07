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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed

Hardik Pandya was spotted enjoying time with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after being omitted from India’s T20I squads for the Ireland and England series. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that the Mumbai Indians captain has been rested, not dropped.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Mahieka Sharma

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 15:07 IST

India T20I Squad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being called up to the national team and Shreyas Iyer being named the captain grabbed the headlines, there were other talking points as well. One of the notable misses from the squad remained Team India’s star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. The fast-bowling all-rounder played a huge role when the Indian team won the T20 World Cup earlier this year. However, when Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the selectors named the squad, Pandya’s name was omitted. Here is a fact-check on whether the Mumbai Indians captain has been dropped or rested.

WATCH: Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma enjoy themselves




Meanwhile, while the cricket fans in India discuss as to why Hardik Pandya was not named in the T20I squad, he was seen enjoying some quality time with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. 

India T20I Squad: Has Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced Hardik Pandya?

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been looked at as a possible replacement of Hardik Pandya across formats for the last couple of years. Reddy rose to prominence for his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he was named the Emerging Player of the Season. Since then, he has regularly featured in squads for the Indian team across the three formats. However, with a limited number of playing opportunities at the international level, the SRH all-rounder is yet to show if he has the ability to replace Hardik Pandya.

India T20I Squad: Is Hardik Pandya dropped or rested?

Ajit Agarkar while addressing the media after announcing the squad was asked about Hardik Pandya’s unavailability from the squad. The chief selector said, “He (Hardik) is a part of the one-day squad right now in (the) Afghanistan (series). Like Bumrah, if we can get him playing well and keep him fit for one-day cricket — I don’t think he’s played one-day cricket for a while — that is, at this point, the main objective.”

Meanwhile, Agarkar also stressed upon the fact that by not naming Hardik in the squad it gives the team a chance to test out Nitish Reddy. “It also gives us an opportunity to give someone like Nitish Reddy a few opportunities with T20 cricket. So, there will be a little bit of rest and rotation with regards to T20,” the selector added.

The explanation from the former Indian fast bowler suggest that Pandya is not dropped from the format but rested. With the next ICC tournament being the ODI World Cup, the Indian team and their star all-rounder will focusing on their preparations for the One-Day format.

Also Read: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s ‘Select Nai Karna to Mat Karo’ Clip Goes Viral After India T20I Squads Snub; Harbhajan Singh Questions Selectors | WATCH

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WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed
Tags: Ajit AgarkarBCCI squad announcementhardik pandyahardik pandya girlfriendindia t20i squadindia vs englandIndia vs IrelandMahieka Sharma

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WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed

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WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed

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