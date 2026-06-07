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Home > Sports News > How Old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? England Media Reignites Age Debate After India’s 15-Year-Old Prodigy Earns Historic T20I Call-Up For UK Tours

How Old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? England Media Reignites Age Debate After India’s 15-Year-Old Prodigy Earns Historic T20I Call-Up For UK Tours

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's 15-year-old batting sensation, made history after earning his maiden T20I call-up for the Ireland and England tours. However, the teenager's age has once again become a talking point, with sections of the English media revisiting old questions surrounding the prodigy's records and rapid rise following his breakthrough selection. Sooryavanshi's call-up comes after a record-breaking IPL campaign that established him as one of cricket's brightest young talents.

English media raised questions on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age. Image Credit: Instagram/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
English media raised questions on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age. Image Credit: Instagram/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 12:07 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Squad: Currently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not only the talk of the town but also very much on the lips of cricket lovers all over the world. The young prodigy who is only 15 years old, was on Saturday included in the squad for the tours to England and Ireland, marking his debut call-up for India. Sooryavanshi has become the youngest player ever to be selected for the senior Indian team, breaking the record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. It was the remarkable showing of the youngster in the Indian Premier League, during which he was the highest run scorer and also bagged other trophies, that made the selectors take their decision. However, after making history, Sooryavanshi became a topic of discussion. English media outlets questioned the left-handed batter’s age. 

English media questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Age

The Daily Mail highly commended Sooryavanshi and predicted that English supporters would be thrilled to witness him setting new records. Though, the article went on to point out Sooryavanshi’s age and even made some baseless claims that he could be 19 years old. In an article written by Lawrence Booth in the Daily Mail, the question was raised on Sooryavanshi and his age. The article said, “Of his exact age, no one seems quite sure. In an interview in 2023, he suggested he would turn 14 that September, which would make him 18 months older than the 15 years 71 days on his ESPNcricinfo player page. There have even been unsubstantiated claims he is as old as 19.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get parents’ support in Ireland and England

While questions about his age are being asked, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received a major boost. A latest report emerged which said that Sooryavanshi would be joined by his parents during the tour to Ireland and England. Earlier, the BCCI had issued a mandate on limiting the time spent by families, wives, or girlfriends during tours like these. However, the Indian cricket board made an exception for their teenage prodigy. Sooryavanshi, who is currently in Sri Lanka for an India A tri-series, will be joined by his father, as confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. He further talked about Vaibhav’s parents joining the 15-year-old in tours to Ireland and England. Saikia said, “Also, if his parents want to go to England and Ireland with him, then we will make arrangements for their travel. They would be his best support system.” The T20 world champions, India, will play Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28 before starting a five-match series against England on July 1.

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Also Read: India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Maiden India Call-Up; Shreyas Iyer Named Captain For UK Tours And Asian Games

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How Old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? England Media Reignites Age Debate After India’s 15-Year-Old Prodigy Earns Historic T20I Call-Up For UK Tours
Tags: Asian Games 2026home-hero-pos-6india t20i squadindia vs englandIndia vs IrelandVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi ageVaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I squad

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How Old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? England Media Reignites Age Debate After India’s 15-Year-Old Prodigy Earns Historic T20I Call-Up For UK Tours
How Old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? England Media Reignites Age Debate After India’s 15-Year-Old Prodigy Earns Historic T20I Call-Up For UK Tours
How Old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? England Media Reignites Age Debate After India’s 15-Year-Old Prodigy Earns Historic T20I Call-Up For UK Tours
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