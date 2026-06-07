Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol’s Film Jumps 90% To Earn Rs 1.45 Crore Despite Limited Screens

After a slow opening day, Bandar appears to be finding momentum through audience curiosity and positive word of mouth. The prison drama, starring Bobby Deol in what many viewers are calling one of the finest performances of his career, registered significant growth on its second day at the Indian box office.

According to early trade estimates by Sacnilk, Bandar collected around Rs 0.95 crore on Day 2, nearly doubling its Day 1 earnings of Rs 0.50 crore. The film’s total India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 1.45 crore, while the gross collection has touched Rs 1.75 crore. While the numbers remain modest compared to mainstream commercial entertainers, the jump suggests that the film may slowly build an audience despite its unconventional release strategy.

Why Is Bandar’s Box Office Performance Being Closely Watched?

Unlike large-scale Bollywood spectacles that rely heavily on opening weekend numbers, Bandar entered theatres with a very different strategy. Ahead of the release, the makers made it clear that they were not aiming for massive opening-day collections or aggressive nationwide showcasing. Instead, the team hoped the film would gradually grow through strong reviews and audience recommendations.

That strategy became even more evident when the makers opted against a large presence in national multiplex chains, citing concerns over unfair screen allocation and show timings. Industry analyst and Zee Studios representative Girish Johar had earlier explained that the producers intentionally planned a selective release targeted towards the film’s core audience rather than pushing for a wide commercial rollout. The makers reportedly requested a limited number of premium post-noon shows instead of demanding large-scale showcasing across multiplexes.

How Did Competition Impact Bandar’s Release?

One of the biggest challenges facing Bandar is the crowded theatrical landscape. The film released alongside several high-profile titles, including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, as well as Peddi led by Ram Charan. Additionally, Hollywood release He-Man and the Masters of the Universe also added pressure on screen distribution in multiplexes. Against such commercially aggressive competition, Bandar entered cinemas with fewer screens and limited show counts. On Day 2, the film reportedly ran across around 1,257 shows nationwide.

Despite the constraints, trade observers believe the near 90% jump in collections is a positive sign for a content-driven film operating on a smaller scale.

Is Bobby Deol Delivering The Best Performance Of His Career?

While the box office numbers remain underwhelming by mainstream standards, the biggest talking point surrounding Bandar has been Bobby Deol’s performance. Over the past few years, the actor has reinvented himself with darker, more layered characters after years away from leading roles. However, many critics and social media users believe Bandar may feature his most emotionally intense work yet. The film reportedly explores themes of survival, violence, institutional power and psychological trauma within a prison setting, territory that aligns strongly with Anurag Kashyap’s gritty storytelling style.

Audiences online have particularly praised Bobby’s restrained screen presence and emotional depth, calling it a sharp departure from the commercial image associated with many of his earlier films. The supporting cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi, has also received appreciation.

Can Word Of Mouth Help Bandar Sustain At The Box Office?

That now remains the biggest question. Films backed by strong reviews occasionally witness late box office growth despite slow openings, especially when audience conversations begin shifting online. The makers of Bandar appear to be banking entirely on that possibility. Anurag Kashyap’s films have historically performed differently from mainstream commercial entertainers. While several of his projects struggled initially in theatres, many later developed cult followings through streaming platforms and strong critical appreciation.

Whether Bandar manages to achieve similar long-term success remains to be seen. However, its Day 2 growth suggests that audience curiosity around the film is beginning to increase.

For now, the Bobby Deol starrer faces an uphill theatrical battle, but one powered by positive conversations rather than opening-day spectacle.