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Home > India News > Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India? Watch

Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India? Watch

A viral video claiming a Korean travel vlogger disguised as a pregnant woman was harassed during Holi in India sparked outrage online. However, creator Sumin clarified that the video was misleadingly edited using footage from two separate trips, and accused users of spreading misinformation to fuel anti-India sentiment.

Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India?
Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 12:30 IST

A viral video claiming that a Korean content creator dressed up as a pregnant woman was inappropriately touched during Holi in India and has sparked outrage online. Sumin, the creator, posted a Holi festive video from Varanasi India which shows people were smearing colours on him but inappropriately, even a man was seen putting his hands under the YouTuber’s shirt. The viral video has been widely shared on social media, which reminds everyone of the women’s safety issues in India. 

Korean Travel Vlogger Disguised as Pregnant Woman Faced Harassment 

However, the creator explains the whole thing is misleading. He explained that the video mixes clips from two separate trips which means the part where he is dressed as a pregnant woman was filmed in Bangladesh. But the holi celebrations were shot in India. 

According to Sumin, the edited version was made on purpose to push false information and create negative feelings against India. 

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Korean Travel Vlogger Exposes Edited Video 

“Hello, this is Sumin, the creator of the video content currently being circulated. I am writing to address the recent misuse of my videos, which have been deceptively edited to incite hostility toward a specific country. I find it deeply troubling that my content is being manipulated for the purpose of spreading misinformation and fueling hatred,” the content creator wrote on Threads.

He continued, “I would like to clarify the facts regarding the following points: 1. Clarification on Filming Locations: The video footage featuring a “pregnant woman” persona was filmed in Bangladesh, not India. It is factually incorrect and misleading to use content from Bangladesh to promote anti-India sentiment. 2. Clarification on My Appearance during the Holi Festival: In the footage of me enjoying the Holi festival in India, I am appearing as myself—nothing more, nothing less. Claims that I was cross-dressing or pretending to be a pregnant woman simply because I have long hair are entirely baseless. These interpretations are malicious fabrications that ignore the actual context of the video.”

Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India? Watch

While responding to comments on his post, he further said, “My content is intended for cultural exploration and entertainment. I have never had any intention to demean, mock, or provoke any country, culture, or group of people. I request that those spreading these manipulated videos cease the distortion of my work immediately. Please be aware that I will take necessary actions, including reporting these unauthorized and defamatory edits, to protect my intellectual property and my reputation.”

He said, “The pretending to be pregnant was done in Bangladesh, and the Holi festival footage is from India last year. The person who edited it just did whatever they wanted to make it provocative.”

Social Media Reactions 

One user said, “Are we ready to accept that some parts of India requires cultural education? Especially lipistic baba and yellow baba zones? Or we are just fine being a vishwaguru in our own coocoons???
Second user wrote, “India will never improve as long as it keeps deflecting its own actions as ‘propaganda’ and blaming them on Pakistan or Bangladesh.” 

Third user commented, “Peak propaganda.  This is a South Korean YouTuber (not Chinese), and he already clarified: the “pregnant woman disguise + groping” ONLY happened in Bangladesh.  The India clips are just him enjoying Holi festival without any disguise  consensual festival fun. You deliberately edited the Bangladesh footage, slapped “India and Bangladesh” on it, and ran the anti-India smear for clicks.”

Also Read: Lucknow Shocker: Pregnant Teen Killed After Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her; Skeleton Found In Forest 

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Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India? Watch
Tags: Fact CheckHoli Festivalhome-hero-pos-7india newsSocial MediaSuminviral video

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Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India? Watch
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Korean Travel Vlogger Disguise as Pregnant Woman Faced Unwanted Touch, Hands in His Shirt During Holi in India? Watch
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