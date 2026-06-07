Another TMC Bigwig Targeted: Madan Mitra’s Car Egged Days After Abhishek Banerjee Incident

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra was pelted with eggs in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday night. The incident took place in Ariadaha, adding to a series of confrontations involving TMC leaders since the party’s defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Videos circulating on social media showed a group of men rushing toward Mitra’s car before throwing eggs at the vehicle. One of the videos also appeared to show individuals banging on the car’s window glass. The footage further showed the vehicle being driven away in haste as several men attempted to chase it. However, they failed to catch up with the car. Mitra later clarified that he was not inside the vehicle when the incident occurred. The veteran TMC leader described the episode as a pre-planned act of political disruption.

NewsX could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos circulating online.

BJP Responds to Incident

The BJP reacted to the attack, with party MP Raju Bista linking the incident to public anger against the Trinamool Congress while stressing that his party does not endorse violence.

“The BJP government does not believe in violence; in fact, the people defeated the TMC precisely because they opposed such violence… We do not condone violence of any kind… For fifteen years, they humiliated the people, looted public funds, and did nothing but encourage infiltration and work for the benefit of infiltrators. Naturally, the people of West Bengal are enraged, and in many places, I see them expressing that anger. I believe that the path of violence is not appropriate. And if the public lodges complaints at police stations, the police administration will certainly take action,” Bista told ANI.

Series of Egging Incidents Targeting TMC Leaders

The latest episode comes amid a pattern of attacks directed at TMC leaders following the party’s loss to the BJP in the state elections more than a month ago.

The first such incident was reported on May 28 when senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy was outside Nimta Police Station in North 24 Parganas district.

Just two days later, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, faced a similar attack in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee had visited the area to meet families of TMC workers who were allegedly targeted in post-poll violence following the Assembly elections. During the visit, a large crowd reportedly broke through his security cordon, surrounded him, tore his shirt, and threw raw eggs. He was also allegedly targeted with bricks during the confrontation.

Internal Rebellion Deepens TMC’s Troubles

The attacks on party leaders have unfolded against the backdrop of an escalating political and organisational crisis within the Trinamool Congress.

A month after being voted out of power by the BJP, and only days after 58 rebel MLAs took control of the party’s legislature wing, the TMC finds itself confronting one of the most difficult phases in its history.

Since losing power after ruling West Bengal continuously for 15 years, the party has suffered a series of political setbacks.

One of the most significant developments came on Wednesday when West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised a group of 58 rebel TMC legislators, led by MLA Raitabrata Banerjee, as the principal opposition bloc in the Assembly.

Ajmal Siddiqui Quits TMC

Adding to the party’s woes, Trinamool Congress state minority cell secretary Ajmal Siddiqui announced his resignation on Saturday.

Explaining his decision, Siddiqui cited concerns over the party’s internal functioning and the influence exercised by its leadership. He also accused TMC Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee of displaying a “dictatorial attitude.”

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