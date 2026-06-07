Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition

Varun Dhawan’s latest release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is showing stable momentum at the box office despite facing competition from several major releases across Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the romantic comedy has crossed the Rs 14 crore mark in India within two days of release and continues to attract audiences looking for a light-hearted commercial entertainer. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, released in theatres on June 5 and opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, audience response, particularly among family viewers and fans of classic 1990s-style Bollywood comedies, appears to be helping the film maintain a decent theatrical run.

How Much Did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Earn On Day 2?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned an estimated Rs 7.25 crore net in India on its second day. While the number is slightly lower than its opening-day collection of Rs 7.50 crore, the drop is minimal and indicates steady audience interest. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 14.75 crore, while the India gross collection has reportedly touched Rs 17.70 crore.

Internationally too, the film has managed to put up respectable numbers. Overseas markets contributed around Rs 3 crore on Day 2, taking the total overseas gross collection to approximately Rs 5.50 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to nearly Rs 23.20 crore in just two days.

Day-wise India Net Collection

Day 1: Rs 7.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.25 crore

Total: Rs 14.75 crore

Trade analysts believe the Sunday collections will now play a crucial role in determining whether the film can comfortably cross the Rs 20 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Why Is The Film Performing Better Than Expected?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film has been its strong recall value among audiences familiar with David Dhawan’s iconic comedy films from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Social media users have repeatedly pointed out similarities in tone to films like Biwi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner.

The promotional campaign also leaned heavily into nostalgia, with colourful songs, comic confusion, exaggerated family drama and classic masala humour forming the backbone of the film.

Varun Dhawan, who has often been compared to Govinda because of his comic timing and dance-heavy roles, appears to have benefited from that positioning. Several viewers online have described the film as “old-school Bollywood fun” at a time when darker action dramas dominate theatres.

What Competition Is The Film Facing At The Box Office?

Despite its decent hold, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is competing with multiple releases in theatres. The film is currently sharing screens with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol’s prison drama Bandar, Ram Charan’s Telugu action film Peddi, and Hollywood fantasy adventure He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Among these, Peddi remains the strongest competitor in the southern circuits, while Bandar has been receiving critical praise despite lower collections.

However, industry experts note that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has positioned itself as the only mainstream Hindi family entertainer among the current releases, which may help sustain footfalls over the coming week.

Is This David Dhawan’s Final Directorial?

The film has also attracted attention because it is reportedly David Dhawan’s final directorial venture before retirement. Known for shaping the commercial comedy genre in Bollywood, the filmmaker has delivered several cult entertainers over the decades with stars like Govinda, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. This marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1.

Apart from the lead trio, the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rakesh Bedi and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. Whether the film can maintain momentum during weekdays remains to be seen, but for now, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has managed to emerge as a steady crowd-puller in a crowded theatrical week.