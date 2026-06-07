LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets bjp Asian Games 2026 FSSAI Food Rules Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its steady run at the box office on Day 2.

Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition (Photo: X)
Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 13:13 IST

Varun Dhawan’s latest release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is showing stable momentum at the box office despite facing competition from several major releases across Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the romantic comedy has crossed the Rs 14 crore mark in India within two days of release and continues to attract audiences looking for a light-hearted commercial entertainer. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, released in theatres on June 5 and opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, audience response, particularly among family viewers and fans of classic 1990s-style Bollywood comedies, appears to be helping the film maintain a decent theatrical run.

How Much Did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Earn On Day 2?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned an estimated Rs 7.25 crore net in India on its second day. While the number is slightly lower than its opening-day collection of Rs 7.50 crore, the drop is minimal and indicates steady audience interest. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 14.75 crore, while the India gross collection has reportedly touched Rs 17.70 crore.

Internationally too, the film has managed to put up respectable numbers. Overseas markets contributed around Rs 3 crore on Day 2, taking the total overseas gross collection to approximately Rs 5.50 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to nearly Rs 23.20 crore in just two days.

You Might Be Interested In

Day-wise India Net Collection

  • Day 1: Rs 7.50 crore
  • Day 2: Rs 7.25 crore
  • Total: Rs 14.75 crore

Trade analysts believe the Sunday collections will now play a crucial role in determining whether the film can comfortably cross the Rs 20 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Why Is The Film Performing Better Than Expected?

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film has been its strong recall value among audiences familiar with David Dhawan’s iconic comedy films from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Social media users have repeatedly pointed out similarities in tone to films like Biwi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner.

The promotional campaign also leaned heavily into nostalgia, with colourful songs, comic confusion, exaggerated family drama and classic masala humour forming the backbone of the film.

Varun Dhawan, who has often been compared to Govinda because of his comic timing and dance-heavy roles, appears to have benefited from that positioning. Several viewers online have described the film as “old-school Bollywood fun” at a time when darker action dramas dominate theatres.

What Competition Is The Film Facing At The Box Office?

Despite its decent hold, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is competing with multiple releases in theatres. The film is currently sharing screens with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol’s prison drama Bandar, Ram Charan’s Telugu action film Peddi, and Hollywood fantasy adventure He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Among these, Peddi remains the strongest competitor in the southern circuits, while Bandar has been receiving critical praise despite lower collections.

However, industry experts note that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has positioned itself as the only mainstream Hindi family entertainer among the current releases, which may help sustain footfalls over the coming week.

Is This David Dhawan’s Final Directorial?

The film has also attracted attention because it is reportedly David Dhawan’s final directorial venture before retirement. Known for shaping the commercial comedy genre in Bollywood, the filmmaker has delivered several cult entertainers over the decades with stars like Govinda, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. This marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1.

Apart from the lead trio, the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rakesh Bedi and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. Whether the film can maintain momentum during weekdays remains to be seen, but for now, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has managed to emerge as a steady crowd-puller in a crowded theatrical week.

ALSO READ: Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol’s Film Jumps 90% To Earn Rs 1.45 Crore Despite Limited Screens

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition
Tags: Bollywood box office 2026David Dhawan last filmHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collectionHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day 2Pooja Hegde Varun Dhawan filmVarun Dhawan movie collection

RELATED News

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol’s Film Sees Big Jump Despite Limited Screens

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan Nears Rs 200 Crore

Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol And Anurag Kashyap’s Prison Drama Opens Below Expectations

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide

LATEST NEWS

Will Raghava Lawrence Contest Vijay's Trichy Seat? Actor Reacts

Mumbai: Man Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Liquor Overdose

Mojtaba Khamenei Meet Donald Trump? Iran Gives Big Update

Kolkata Couple Arrested in 49-Year-Old DU Professor Murder case in East Delhi

AI-Generated Video: Donald Trump On The Moon Goes Viral

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Sambad Dear Wish 1 PM Sunday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 84L 38818

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Breaks Silence on Next Move After Delhi Protest Wave

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition

Who Was Anshul Kuncha? Telangana Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia After Delivering Pizza

Elon Musk's Big Warning On India: Birth Rate Among Educated Population Fell Years Ago

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India Despite Heavy Competition

QUICK LINKS