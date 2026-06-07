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Home > World News > Will Mojtaba Khamenei Meet Donald Trump? Iran Gives Big Update

Will Mojtaba Khamenei Meet Donald Trump? Iran Gives Big Update

Will Iran's Supreme Leader meet US President Donald Trump? Tehran has delivered a clear answer amid rising speculation. A senior adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei has ruled out any meeting, blaming Washington for the deadlock in negotiations.

Iran rules out Trump-Khamenei meeting, demands frozen assets release, warns conflict could spread to Indian Ocean. Photos: X
Iran rules out Trump-Khamenei meeting, demands frozen assets release, warns conflict could spread to Indian Ocean. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 14:00 IST

Will Mojtaba Khamenei meet US President Donald Trump? The question has been generating curiosity since POTUS publicly expressed willingness to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader. Iran has now answered the query. A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader has ruled out the possibility of any meeting between Trump and the Iranian leader, saying such an engagement will not take place. Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Khamenei, said Trump had failed to take the necessary steps to build trust with Tehran and accused the US president of contributing to the current stalemate in negotiations.

Trump Wants To Meet Mojtaba Khamenei

Speaking to reporters at the White House on June 3, Trump said he would be open to such a meeting if diplomatic progress was made.

“I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honored to meet him. I’d like to see if we make a deal, but if we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet him. I’d be okay with it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

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In an interview with CNN, Rezaei argued that the negotiations have reached a deadlock because Washington has not done enough to gain Iran’s confidence.

According to Rezaei, one of the key steps required to revive the talks is the release of approximately $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets. He described the amount as relatively insignificant for the United States but highly important for Iran.

He also reiterated Tehran’s demand that the United States end the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as a gesture of goodwill and a confidence-building measure.

“This is a sign of trust-building. If Trump takes the negotiations seriously, $24 billion is not much to America. If Trump wants to reach an agreement with Iran, this $24 billion is a test of trust that Iran wants to have. This is the test that America must pass and the path will be open. This is our own money, not America’s,” Rezaei said.

Iran Fires Missiles 

Iran launched a salvo of missiles at US allies Bahrain and Kuwait on Saturday following fresh American strikes. The attacks triggered an angry response from Gulf monarchies and placed additional strain on an already fragile truce.

The latest developments follow weeks of indirect negotiations marked by reciprocal threats and intermittent exchanges of fire. Those efforts have so far failed to produce an agreement capable of ending the conflict in the Middle East or reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for Gulf oil and gas exports.

Attempts to convert the temporary truce into a permanent settlement have repeatedly stalled.

The prolonged conflict has unsettled global financial markets and increased political pressure on President Trump domestically as the United States moves closer to midterm elections.

Rezaei again emphasized that Washington bears responsibility for breaking the current impasse.

“The negotiations are at a deadlock, and Trump must break this deadlock,” Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, told CNN, as he called for the release of some $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

Iran Warns War Could Expand To Indian Ocean

Rezaei also warned that Tehran is prepared for a prolonged confrontation if negotiations fail.

According to him, Iran is not concerned about extending the conflict and could broaden the scope of military operations beyond current theatres.

He said Tehran’s next step would be to expand the war into the Indian Ocean and target American military installations across a wider region.

“If the war continues and the naval blockade is not lifted, we will drag the war to the Indian Ocean, to the Bab al-Mandab, to the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, and give another dimension to the war by attacking these other American bases,” he said.

Also Read: Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH

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Will Mojtaba Khamenei Meet Donald Trump? Iran Gives Big Update
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