Buying Cooking Oil? New Government Rule May Change The Pack Sizes You See

A major change could be on the way for cooking oil consumers who see these products on store shelves. Under the Legal Metrology regime, the government has notified standard pack sizes for edible oils to facilitate straightforward comparison of prices, increase transparency in the market and promote fair trade practices. The ruling means edible oil manufacturers, packers and importers will have to stop using a wide range of pack sizes that often make it difficult for buyers to judge which product is better value for money. The new rules will be applicable to the locally produced and imported edible oils and will come into effect after a transition period of three months.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said the reform will enable consumers to make more informed decisions while buying goods and will also promote uniform packaging across the industry.

What Is The New Standard For Edible Oil Packaging?

The government has revised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for fixing net quantity and standard pack sizes of edible oils and fats under the Legal Metrology framework.

Under the amended rules, edible oils can be marketed in the following standard pack sizes only:

200 ml/g

500 ml/g

1 litre/kg

2 litre/kg

3 litre/kg

4 litre/kg

5 litre/kg

15 litre/kg

20 litre/kg

The norms cover major edible oils such as mustard oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, cottonseed oil, corn oil and blended edible oils.

Why is the government introducing standard pack sizes?

For years consumers had to decide upon their edible oil pack in a measure of 850 ml, 900 ml or 950 ml, and there was not always any straightforward comparison between the prices of two brands. While two items can appear to be selling at similar prices, they could actually carry very dissimilar quantities of product.

The government proposes to:



Introduce uniform packet sizes

Enhance price clarity

Allow better product comparison

Facilitate the judgment of value for money

Ensure fair market competition between different brands

Minimize confusion arising from non-standard pack sizes

The decision comes after consultations with industry bodies representing nearly 90 per cent of India’s edible oil industry.

New Labelling Requirement For More Transparency

Another big change in the revised framework is being introduced.

The package shall also show the equivalent weight when the quantity of edible oil is declared in litres or millilitres. The additional disclosure should make it easier for consumers to compare products and to understand what they are buying.

Are Small, Affordable Oil Packs Here to Stay?

Yes. Consumers on a lower income and budget-conscious will still have access to affordable options, as packages of less than 200 ml or 200 grams have been excluded from standardisation. This means the market will continue to have small sachets and low-cost packs widely used by many households.

When do the new edible oil packaging rules come into effect?

Manufacturers, packers and importers have been given three months to comply with the new requirements. But ready companies can roll out the standard pack sizes right away.

The provisions will be applicable to Indian-made and imported edible oils.

“Earlier, the availability of multiple non-standard pack sizes across brands often made price comparison difficult for consumers. The introduction of uniform pack sizes will enable easier comparison of prices and better assessment of value for money,” Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi posted on his social media platform X.

Prahlad Joshi said the move was a consumer-centric reform to make shopping decisions easier and more transparent. “This consumer-centric reform strengthens transparency, promotes fair competition and empowers every household to make informed purchases,” he added, noting standard pack sizes will enable consumers to compare prices more easily, promote greater transparency in the marketplace and encourage fair competition among manufacturers.

How Standardised Edible Oil Pack Sizes Will Change Your Grocery Shopping

The government has decided to standardise the pack sizes of edible oils to remove the confusion created by packaging practices and make it easier for consumers to compare prices. The reform aims to increase transparency in one of India’s most frequently purchased household essentials and promote fair competition in the edible oil industry by limiting sales to a defined set of pack sizes and requiring clearer disclosure of quantity.