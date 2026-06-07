Buying Cooking Oil? New Government Rule May Change The Pack Sizes You See

What Is The New Standard For Edible Oil Packaging?
500 ml/g
1 litre/kg
2 litre/kg
3 litre/kg
4 litre/kg
5 litre/kg
15 litre/kg
20 litre/kg
Why is the government introducing standard pack sizes?
Enhance price clarity
Allow better product comparison
Facilitate the judgment of value for money
Ensure fair market competition between different brands
Minimize confusion arising from non-standard pack sizes
New Labelling Requirement For More Transparency
Are Small, Affordable Oil Packs Here to Stay?
When do the new edible oil packaging rules come into effect?
Making informed choices just got easier.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has introduced standard pack sizes for edible oils under the Legal Metrology framework, bringing greater transparency and uniformity to the marketplace.
Earlier, the availability of multiple… pic.twitter.com/BRWnhWp4ov
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 6, 2026
How Standardised Edible Oil Pack Sizes Will Change Your Grocery Shopping
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.