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Home > Lifestyle News > What Is Quiet Cracking? Why More Parents Are Feeling Exhausted Even When Everything Looks Fine

What Is Quiet Cracking? Why More Parents Are Feeling Exhausted Even When Everything Looks Fine

According to Parents.com, quiet cracking is when parents appear to cope with daily life but are privately exhausted, stressed and emotionally drained. Experts say community and connection can help ease the burden.

What is quiet cracking? (Image: AI-generated)
What is quiet cracking? (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 15:30 IST

What experts call “quiet cracking” is becoming an increasingly common experience for parents who appear to be managing daily life but are privately struggling with exhaustion, stress and emotional burnout. According to Parents.com, the term is based on a metaphor used by leadership expert Tim Elmore. Just like a small chip in a windshield can slowly spread into a large crack if ignored, quiet cracking describes people who continue functioning while silently carrying growing emotional strain. While the idea first gained attention in workplace discussions, experts say many parents are experiencing it even more intensely at home.

For many families, the signs are familiar. The day is spent rushing between school runs, work, meals, laundry, homework and bedtime routines. Everything may look fine from the outside, but internally, many parents feel overwhelmed. They keep moving through the day, only to find themselves emotionally drained once the house becomes quiet at night. According to Parents.com, this hidden struggle often leaves people wondering whether years of parenting are supposed to feel this exhausting.

More than burnout as experts point to a deeper loss of meaning

Mental health counselor Sarah Stuteville, LMHC, who is also a parent of young children, believes quiet cracking goes beyond ordinary stress. After seeing discussions around the trend, she said she immediately thought of three issues: “critical disconnect from meaning, pervasive despair, and the inevitable outcome of late-stage capitalism.”

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According to Parents.com, Stuteville sees quiet quitting and quiet cracking as different names for the same underlying problem. She said many people are experiencing anxiety, fear about the future and a loss of purpose. “Human beings cannot exist for very long without strong attachment to meaning,” Stuteville explained. “We need human connection, and we need meaning in the work and labor we do. Those are what we need to feel satisfied, motivated, and content.”

Why daily responsibilities can make parents feel disconnected

The pressures affecting workers often hit parents even harder because there is no clear separation between responsibilities. Unlike work emails that eventually stop, parenting tasks continue throughout the day and night. According to Parents.com, many parents end up operating in survival mode rather than feeling connected to the experience of raising their children.

Emotional labour and invisible work add another layer of pressure. Many parents manage appointments, meal planning, social schedules and the emotional needs of the entire household alongside paid jobs. Chronic stress and lack of sleep gradually wear down their energy. The burden can be especially intense for single parents, who have no one to share responsibilities with. Expectations to monitor screen time, provide enrichment activities, attend events and still “enjoy every moment” can create a sense of failure even when those expectations are unrealistic.

“We are absolutely exhausted, overburdened, required to do so many things to just keep the bills paid, the roof over everybody’s head, the clothes clean,” Stuteville said. “Actually connecting to our experience of parenting, being present to it in a way that would be fueling and satisfying, it’s not available to us.”

Community and connection can help ease the burden

According to Parents.com, Stuteville believes one of the most important steps is understanding that these struggles are shared rather than personal failures. “It’s helpful to know that you’re not alone. These struggles are shared, they’re collective, not a personal failing.”

She says quiet cracking grows stronger in isolation, while connection helps reduce its impact. “You’re not failing to be a good parent and a good worker and a good fill-in-the-blank,” she said. “You’ve been set up to be severed from your connection to these things. Reaching out to others and talking frankly can build support.”

Finding community does not have to involve major commitments. Stuteville noted that many people are now organising potlucks, parenting meetups and book groups. “Any way we can find community around parenting and values, starting small and building from there, is crucial. It’s essential to our well-being and helps move us toward the connection and meaning we’re looking for.”

She also welcomed the growing willingness to openly discuss mental health struggles. “I like that people are giving it language. Naming it, talking about it, that’s one of the first steps out of isolation and feeling like there’s something wrong with you.”

Also Read: Samosa, Jalebi, Vada Pav Banned In India? Here’s What The New FSSAI Rules You Need To Know

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What Is Quiet Cracking? Why More Parents Are Feeling Exhausted Even When Everything Looks Fine
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What Is Quiet Cracking? Why More Parents Are Feeling Exhausted Even When Everything Looks Fine
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