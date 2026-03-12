LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children's Phones

WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children’s Phones

WhatsApp rolls out new parental control feature, where parents can supervise who their children talk to and what groups they can join.

WhatsApp rolls out parental control feature (Image: X/ Whatsapp)
WhatsApp rolls out parental control feature (Image: X/ Whatsapp)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 12, 2026 18:57:44 IST

WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children’s Phones

WhatsApp has officially launched Parent-Managed Accounts. It is a new feature that is designed to give parents full control over their children’s WhatsApp accounts. It is aimed at kids under 13. This update allows parents to supervise exactly who their children talk to and what groups they join. The chats will however, remain encrypted and private.

The feature is currently rolling out globally in phases. If your phone does not have the feature, now make sure your app is updated to the latest version.

How to Set It Up

Both the parents’ and the child’s phones should be handy and ready. Here is the step-by-step:

Start on the child’s phone: Open WhatsApp and start a new account setup. When asked, enter your child’s birth date.

Select the “Managed” option: Once the age is verified as under 13, pick the option to create a Parent-Managed Account.

Link the devices: A QR code will appear on the child’s phone. Scan it using your own WhatsApp camera to link the two accounts.

Verify yourself: A confirmation of being an adult will be asked (usually via a quick selfie or ID check) and a 6-digit Parent PIN can be created.

Finalize: Enter that PIN on the child’s phone to lock in the settings. Your child can then add their name and a profile photo.

What Parents Can Control

This isn’t just a regular account with a lock; it’s a “lite” version of WhatsApp built for safety.

Contact Approval: Your child can only chat with people you approve.

Group Gating: Only parents can add the child to a group. If someone else invites them, you have to approve it first.

Stranger Filter: Messages from unknown numbers go into a hidden folder that only you can open with your PIN.

Locked Settings: Privacy settings (like “Last Seen” or profile photo visibility) are locked and can’t be changed by the child.

Limited Features: To keep things simple and safe, features like Status updates, Channels, and Meta AI are completely disabled.

Privacy Note

Even though parents are in the driver’s seat, the actual messages remain end-to-end encrypted. This means neither you nor WhatsApp can read the content of the texts or listen to calls the control is strictly over who they are communicating with, not what they are saying.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 6:57 PM IST
WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children’s Phones

QUICK LINKS