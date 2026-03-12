WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children’s Phones

WhatsApp has officially launched Parent-Managed Accounts. It is a new feature that is designed to give parents full control over their children’s WhatsApp accounts. It is aimed at kids under 13. This update allows parents to supervise exactly who their children talk to and what groups they join. The chats will however, remain encrypted and private.

The feature is currently rolling out globally in phases. If your phone does not have the feature, now make sure your app is updated to the latest version.

How to Set It Up

Both the parents’ and the child’s phones should be handy and ready. Here is the step-by-step:

Start on the child’s phone: Open WhatsApp and start a new account setup. When asked, enter your child’s birth date.

Select the “Managed” option: Once the age is verified as under 13, pick the option to create a Parent-Managed Account.

Link the devices: A QR code will appear on the child’s phone. Scan it using your own WhatsApp camera to link the two accounts.

Verify yourself: A confirmation of being an adult will be asked (usually via a quick selfie or ID check) and a 6-digit Parent PIN can be created.

Finalize: Enter that PIN on the child’s phone to lock in the settings. Your child can then add their name and a profile photo.

What Parents Can Control

This isn’t just a regular account with a lock; it’s a “lite” version of WhatsApp built for safety.

Contact Approval: Your child can only chat with people you approve.

Group Gating: Only parents can add the child to a group. If someone else invites them, you have to approve it first.

Stranger Filter: Messages from unknown numbers go into a hidden folder that only you can open with your PIN.

Locked Settings: Privacy settings (like “Last Seen” or profile photo visibility) are locked and can’t be changed by the child.

Limited Features: To keep things simple and safe, features like Status updates, Channels, and Meta AI are completely disabled.

Privacy Note

Even though parents are in the driver’s seat, the actual messages remain end-to-end encrypted. This means neither you nor WhatsApp can read the content of the texts or listen to calls the control is strictly over who they are communicating with, not what they are saying.

Also Read: What Is Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI Project? How Could It Pose A Threat To Software Companies And White Collar Jobs? Explained