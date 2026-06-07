‘I Told Him No B**b and Waist Shots’: Janhvi Kapoor’s Alleged Chats Leaked on Peddi Role Spark Controversy

Janhvi Kapoor’s alleged Instagram chats have been leaked online and triggered online discussion claiming she was uncomfortable with some camera angles used during filming Peddi. The unverified messages that got widely shared by fans seem to show the actress talking about her concerns about some scenes involving her character were being filmed. People are now debating even though it’s not confirmed and still unclear.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Leaked Chats on Peddi Movie

As per the alleged chats, Janhvi Kapoor apparently had raised objections about certain camera angles while filming Ram Charan’s Peddi and reportedly said to the makers that she did not want close-up shots, focusing on her chest and waist, saying, “I told him no b**b and waist shots.”

The messages further claim that Ram Charan backed her point and allegedly told the team not to use those angles again. She wrote, “And Ram sir is so sweet. He also yelled at him and said, ‘You will not take such angles of her ever again.’ So he got upset.”

Screenshots from a conversation between #JanhviKapoor and @janhvi_kapoor_slays. According to Janhvi, she expressed discomfort over certain camera angles and had to ask for those shots to be removed multiple times. Boundaries deserve respect! pic.twitter.com/u0XiJITrXT — Rehma Khan☆ (@lifelinejanhvi) June 6, 2026







These screenshots came out when Peddi is already getting some backlash from a section of viewers who feel Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma, is being shown with too much focus on her appearance rather than her role in the story.

In yet another alleged message, Janhvi reportedly added that this wasn’t a one-off situation and said things like this happen pretty often in the South film industry. “It keeps happening in the south,” she reportedly wrote.

The chats also hint that she was annoyed, or frustrated, by how hard it was for her concerns to be properly understood, with one message mentioning she had been struggling to explain her discomfort to the team.

Peddi Review: Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi

One of the Peddi’s weaker aspects is Janhvi Kapoor’s character. The romance track feels disconnected from the main story but the bigger problem is that her role doesn’t get enough depth. Most of her scenes end up revolving around her looks more than actually developing who she is and that’s where it starts to feel off.

This is disappointing because the role had a lot of potential. She is the daughter of a politician who has kept losing elections, so she could’ve played a much bigger part in the film’s story.

Still, despite these issues, Peddi isn’t one of those films you can just shrug off. A big part of that is it earnest ambition and Ram Charan’s committed performance and the film’s unique idea.

Also Read: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan’s Blockbuster Rushes Towards Rs 200 Crore Milestone