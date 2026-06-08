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Home > Sports News > Christian Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again on Pitch; Denmark vs Ukraine Friendly Abandoned

Christian Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again on Pitch; Denmark vs Ukraine Friendly Abandoned

Denmark's friendly against Ukraine was abandoned after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. The federation confirms he is conscious and stable.

Christian Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again on Pitch; Denmark vs Ukraine Friendly Abandoned. Photo X
Christian Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again on Pitch; Denmark vs Ukraine Friendly Abandoned. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 00:28 IST

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch on Sunday, June 7, 2026, during an international friendly against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense, a deeply distressing, familiar scene that has sent shockwaves through the footballing world. The Danish Football Federation confirmed the 34-year-old playmaker is conscious and stable after the incident forced the game to be abandoned in the second half.



The scary moment came in the 65th minute of the game. Images broadcast showed Eriksen clutching his chest with both hands before falling to the turf. Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch to treat the midfielder and distraught teammates and Ukrainian players surrounded the area, some visibly crying, and clearly affected by the gravity of the situation.



Play was stopped while Denmark led 2-1 in the friendly. Eriksen was taken off the pitch after around five minutes of quick medical treatment on the pitch, with his wife Sabrina by his side. There was some confusion in the stadium before officials announced that the game was officially off.

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and, under the circumstances, doing well. The match is called off.” 

— Danish Football Federation (DBU) official statement on X

The incident casts a new and painful light on Eriksen’s well-documented medical history. Eriksen suffered a traumatic cardiac arrest in Copenhagen, exactly five years ago, in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland. His heart stopped for about five minutes that afternoon before life-saving CPR and defibrillator treatment on the pitch miraculously brought him back.

After that first scare Eriksen was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD) – a specialised heart-starter designed to monitor and regulate irregular heart rhythms. It gave him a triumphant, high-profile return to the professional football stage, where he continued to play at the top level of European football.

With Denmark and Ukraine not qualifying for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, this June international window was meant to be a normal competitive exercise. Rather, the whole world football community is united in prayer, and will await further medical diagnosis from the hospital in Odense as to the exact cause of Sunday’s collapse.

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Christian Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again on Pitch; Denmark vs Ukraine Friendly Abandoned
Tags: Christian Eriksen collapse 2026Christian Eriksen health updateChristian Eriksen heart conditionDanish Football Federation statementDenmark national football teamDenmark vs Ukraine friendly abandonedEriksen conscious stableEriksen Euro 2020 cardiac arrestfootball breaking news todayNature Energy Park Odense

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Christian Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again on Pitch; Denmark vs Ukraine Friendly Abandoned
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