Harmanpreet Kaur Pulls Off A MS Dhoni! Delivers Epic Response To Retirement Question: WATCH Viral Video

Team India women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is known for her fiery on-field persona, but recently she showed that her quick wit off the pitch is just as fearsome. Harmanpreet has shut the retirement talk with a cheeky but firm reply that has gone viral on social media, in a move that is reminiscent of legendary former men’s captain MS Dhoni.

The incident occurred at a high-profile pre-tournament press conference in England where the Women in Blue have assembled for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. In front of a room full of international journalists, the 37-year-old skipper was asked if this upcoming global showpiece would be her last outing in the shortest format of the game.

Smiling Harmanpreet decided to turn tables on the reporter and instead of giving a standard defensive reply, she opted for a full turn.

OH HARMAN…LOVE YOUUUU…

Muh bandh karane ka tareeka accha hain 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/V7eF9Syj2o — Poulami Basu (@poulami2991) June 7, 2026

“Do you think I should stop?” she asked playfully.

The unexpected counter-question caught the journalist off guard. Laughing, the reporter quickly clarified that he was glad she wasn’t planning on hanging up her boots anytime soon. Without missing a beat, Harmanpreet delivered the ultimate punchline with a grin:

“Then, why are you asking?”

The playful back-and-forth instantly sparked waves of laughter in the media room and kicked off a huge wave of love on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Cricket fans did not miss the chance to compare it with MS Dhoni’s iconic press conference in the 2016 World T20 where he asked a journalist to sit next to him on a podium and dismissed retirement rumours sarcastically.

Replies from passionate fans celebrating the interaction as ‘classic Harmanpreet’ flooded the viral video threads Netizens praised her confidence, leadership presence and sharp sense of humour. To many, the exchange signalled her relaxed, focused mindset heading into a monumental tournament.

India goes into the 2026 T20 World Cup with a lot of expectations, especially after their historic maiden 50-over World Cup win in late 2025. Harmanpreet is very much on the main task even if some middle-order aspects needed polishing during the recent experimental bilateral series in South Africa. Led by her, India will start their much-awaited campaign with a high-octane group-stage blockbuster against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston Stadium. The skipper’s calmness in front of the microphone indicates she’s more than prepared for the challenges ahead.