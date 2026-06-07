Who Are Chandni Qureshi And Ayush Malik? All About The Shamli ‘Love Jihad’ Case

Shamli Love Jihad Case: A case involving allegations of religious conversion has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where the father of a local pharmaceutical businessman has accused a gym trainer and several others of converting his son from Hinduism to Islam. Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR against 10 individuals, including the woman at the centre of the allegations, members of her family, and religious clerics. Authorities have launched an investigation, while two individuals have been taken into custody for questioning. The complaint was filed on Saturday evening by Devraj Malik, a pharmaceutical trader from Shamli and father of Ayush Malik.

FIR Against Chandni Qureshi And Others

According to the FIR, those named in the case include Chandni Qureshi, six members of her family, and three clerics, including one identified as Munawwar Maulvi. The complainant has alleged that his son was subjected to religious conversion and that money was extorted from him over a period of several years.

The FIR further claims that a forged nikahnama (Islamic marriage document) was prepared and that pressure was exerted on the Malik family to embrace Islam. It also alleges that threats were issued, including threats to kill Ayush if he refused to convert.

Pharmacy owner Ayush Malik has converted to Islam after falling in love with Chandni Qureshi in Shamli, UP. The two lived together for two years before Chandni made conversion a condition for nikah. Ayush read the kalma, converted and the two got married. He now offers namaz… pic.twitter.com/hLyEh2MC4f — Treeni (@treeni) June 4, 2026

Who Are Chandni Qureshi And Ayush Malik?

Police said the events leading to the case date back almost five years.

Ayush Malik, 27, who holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and operates a medical store, reportedly began visiting Qureshi Plus Gym in Shamli. Chandni Qureshi, a resident of Qureshi Basti, worked at the facility as a trainer. According to police, Ayush Malik is the only son of Devraj Malik and was allegedly converted to Islam and given the name “Rehman.” Authorities said he was seen wearing a skullcap, growing a beard, and attending a mosque. Photographs that surfaced publicly allegedly show him offering prayers at a mosque and wearing traditional Muslim attire while sitting at his medical store.

According to reports, the two developed a close relationship. According to police, an Islamic marriage ceremony was allegedly conducted in secret around four years ago.

Authorities further claim that Ayush’s appearance and lifestyle began changing noticeably about six months ago. Police said he started growing a beard and became increasingly involved in Islamic religious practices.

What Ayush Malik’s Father Said

Speaking to the media, Devraj Malik denied reports suggesting that his entire family had converted.

“I and my wife remain Hindus. We visit the Hanuman temple every morning and evening for worship,” he said.

Malik alleged that his son’s conversion was orchestrated by Chandni Qureshi, members of her family, and clerics associated with a mosque near Azad Chowk.

He further claimed that psychological pressure had been exerted on Ayush over several years and that he was eventually compelled to adopt Islam.

Police Form SIT

Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh confirmed that a case has been registered and that an investigation is underway.

Police said they are examining all allegations mentioned in the FIR, including claims of forced religious conversion, extortion and coercion.

Providing details of the investigation, SP Narendra Pratap Singh said, “Yesterday, Devaraj Malik came to Kotwali Shamli police station and alleged that his only son, Ayush Malik, had been converted and is now known as Mohammad Ali. He alleged that a woman named Chandni Qureshi first trapped his son in the name of marriage and later possibly married him through nikah. A case was registered yesterday and legal action was initiated.”

He added, “During the inquiry, it came to light that the woman had allegedly introduced him to a YouTube channel featuring speeches by Pakistani cleric Dr. Israr and that he used to listen to those speeches.”

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