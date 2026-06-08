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Home > World News > Largest Hindu Temple In Europe Opens Its Doors In Berlin After 21 Years Of Construction

Largest Hindu Temple In Europe Opens Its Doors In Berlin After 21 Years Of Construction

Berlin's Sri Ganesha Temple officially opened on June 7, 2026, after 21 years of construction. The landmark Hindu temple in Neukolln is now one of the largest in Europe, welcoming devotees, students, families, and visitors from all backgrounds.

Largest Hindu Temple In Europe Opens Its Doors In Berlin (Photo: X\ ANI)
Largest Hindu Temple In Europe Opens Its Doors In Berlin (Photo: X\ ANI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 03:39 IST

Following several days of festivities, the Sri Ganesha Temple in Berlin’s Neukolln officially opened on Sunday. Located on the edge of Hasenheide Park, the temple features a striking 17-metre-high tower and now stands as one of the largest Hindu temples in Europe. Devotees gathered in large numbers to celebrate the occasion with traditional music, cultural performances, and demonstrations of Mallakhamba, one of India’s oldest sports. The atmosphere reflected a blend of spirituality, culture, and community spirit.

A Temple Built Through Dedication And Donations

The Sri Ganesha Temple was founded on September 24, 2005, and was consecrated on June 7, 2026, marking the completion of a remarkable 21-year journey. The project was funded entirely through donations and seva, reflecting the commitment of Berlin’s Hindu community and supporters from around the world.

Today, the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple is managed by ten volunteer board members and three pujaris. The institution is recognised as a registered non-profit organisation by the Finanzamt für Körperschaften and serves as an important spiritual and cultural centre in Germany.

Open to All Hindu Traditions And Visitors

The temple, located at Hasenheide 106, opens daily from 4 pm to 6 pm. The temple regularly holds morning and evening aarti ceremonies for devotees. Importantly, the temple welcomes followers of all major Hindu traditions, including Vaishnava, Shaiva, Shakta and Smarta communities. Its doors are also open to visitors from all backgrounds, including Berlin families, students, mixed-faith couples, office workers and school groups during open days.

A major milestone in the temple’s development occurred in 2015, when the temple erected its first gopuram tower. Crafted from black granite sourced from Tamil Nadu and hand-carved by Indian stonemasons, the structure gradually became a distinctive feature of the Berlin skyline near Hasenheide. Before the opening of the Sri Ganesha Temple, Berlin’s first Hindu temple was the Sri-Mayurapathy-Murugan-Tempel in Britz, which opened a year earlier and helped pave the way for the city’s growing Hindu community.

Grand Consecration Marks a New Chapter

The grand inauguration was celebrated through a five-day festival held from June 3 to June 7, 2026. Religious ceremonies, cultural events and community gatherings attracted devotees and visitors from across Germany and beyond.

The highlight came on June 7, when water from both the Ganges River and Berlin was poured by crane onto the spire of the 17-metre vimana during the consecration ceremony. The symbolic ritual marked the official opening of one of Europe’s largest Hindu temples and began a new chapter for Berlin’s Hindu community.

(Inputs From ANI)

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Largest Hindu Temple In Europe Opens Its Doors In Berlin After 21 Years Of Construction
Tags: Berlin Cultural EventsBerlin Sri Ganesha TempleGanesha Temple ConsecrationHindu Community GermanyHindu Temple BerlinNeukolln Temple Opening

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Largest Hindu Temple In Europe Opens Its Doors In Berlin After 21 Years Of Construction

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Largest Hindu Temple In Europe Opens Its Doors In Berlin After 21 Years Of Construction
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