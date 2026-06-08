When Will Jaipur Internet Shutdown End? Check Restoration Date And Time Here

Jaipur Internet Shutdown: Jaipur authorities have ordered a 48-hour suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS facilities in selected parts of the city as a precautionary move ahead of a major anti-encroachment drive. The restrictions were ordered to prevent the spread of rumours, misinformation and any potential law-and-order issues during the operation. The move comes as officials prepare for action against alleged encroachments in sensitive areas under the jurisdiction of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), with the administration aiming to ensure a peaceful and controlled execution of the drive.

The suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services came into effect at 12:00 AM on June 8, 2026, and has been ordered for 24 hours. Services are expected to be restored around 12:00 AM on June 9, 2026, unless authorities extend the restrictions.

Which Areas Are Affected?

The restrictions have been imposed in the Jaipur North and Jaipur East police districts. Mobile internet services were ordered to remain suspended beginning at midnight ahead of the scheduled anti-encroachment operation.

Residents in these areas may experience disruption in:

Mobile data services

Social media access through mobile networks

Bulk SMS messaging services

Internet-based communication apps using mobile data

Voice calling services are generally unaffected unless specifically mentioned in official orders.

What Is the Reason Behind The Shutdown?

Officials have cited law-and-order concerns as the primary reason for the temporary communication restrictions. Authorities often use such measures during sensitive operations to curb the rapid spread of unverified information that could trigger unrest or crowd mobilisation. The anti-encroachment drive is expected to involve significant administrative and police deployment, making public order a top priority for the district administration.

How Long Will The Restrictions Continue?



The latest reports indicate that the suspension was ordered for a limited period, beginning at midnight Sunday, in connection with the scheduled operation Monday. Services are expected to be restored around 12:00 AM on June 9, 2026, unless authorities extend the restrictions.

Impact On Residents And Businesses

The temporary shutdown may affect:

Online payments through mobile networks

Ride-hailing and delivery services

Social media communication

Small businesses dependent on mobile internet

Students and remote workers using mobile data connections

Residents have been advised to make necessary arrangements and opt for broadband or fixed-line internet services wherever feasible. Authorities have urged citizens not to believe or spread unverified information and to only follow updates from official government and police sources. The administration has stressed that the restrictions are preventive in nature and are solely aimed at ensuring the peaceful execution of the anti-encroachment drive.

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