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Home > India News > Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids

Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids

Odisha Assistant Executive Engineer Baikuntha Nath Behera is under investigation after vigilance raids allegedly uncovered over ₹2 crore in cash, multiple buildings, land plots, gold, and other assets worth several crores, leading to his arrest in a disproportionate-assets case.

Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 18:54 IST

Odisha Vigilance Uncovers Massive Wealth

Baikuntha Nath Behera is an Assistant Executive Engineer, or AEE, with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) based in Baliguda, Odisha. Lately he has been in the spotlight because Odisha Vigilance officials carried out raids at multiple places that are linked to him. During the searches , it is said they found assets worth several crores of rupees, and this has led to a disproportionate- assets investigation .

From Junior Engineer to Senior Government Officer

Behera started his career in government work back in 1999, as a Junior Engineer (Civil) , drawing roughly ₹6,000 per month. Through the years he took on different engineering duties and moved up in ranks, a bit by a bit, until finally in 2026 he became an Assistant Executive Engineer.

What Did the Vigilance Raids Reveal?

Officials say that during searches across nine locations that were linked to Behera, they ended up finding significant assets. Supposedly this includes over ₹2 crore in cash, five multi-storey buildings, around 13–14 plots of land, and gold jewellery weighing past 300 grams . There are also sizable bank deposits, and officials mention they are still figuring out the full overall worth , of everything combined. 

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Investigation Into Disproportionate Assets

The Odisha Vigilance Department is now poring over financial records, property papers, and bank transactions to see if the assets are proportionate to Behera’s known sources of income. At the same time, investigators are also checking who actually owns and how the different properties were acquired that are connected to him.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

After the raids, vigilance officials, reportedly picked up Behera over a disproportionate assets case, and it’s said the matter is tied to that. Court proceedings have started, but investigators are still moving around, checking things carefully, to figure out where all that wealth came from. At the same time, they are trying to pin down who else could be connected, including any other persons that might have a part in it.

Public Attention and Wider Implications

The case has drawn quite a lot of public interest, mainly because of the alleged assets scale. It’s also brought back, or renewed talking points about corruption , accountability and transparency within government departments . As the investigation keeps going, the results are expected to carry wider effects for anti-corruption work in Odisha .

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Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids
Tags: Baikuntha Nath BeheraCorruption CaseCrores in CashDisproportionate AssetsITDA EngineerodishaVigilance Raid

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Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids

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Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids
Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids
Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids
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