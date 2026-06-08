Kerala Heavy Rainfall Alert Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Intense Showers Across Several Districts on June 8, 2026 | Check Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for several parts of Kerala as the southwest monsoon remains active over the state. Continued rain over the last few days has created waterlogged roads, traffic jams and swollen water levels in rivers and in the low-lying areas.

Specifically, the latest weather bulletin suggests that widespread downpours along with showers and gusty winds are likely over various districts on 8 June. Officials have warned people living in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and to listen to professional weather forecasts.

The monsoon has continued to be active over the state of Kerala, delivering above-average rainfall over many areas. Disaster management authorities and local administrations have been alerted as more reports of localized flooding, slopes collapses and other disruptionarian incidents have emerged.

IMD Issues Rain Alerts for Multiple Districts

Blue alerts have been issued by the IMD for a number of districts, suggesting that heavy rainfall in the range 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm could fall over 24 hours. Weather experts have warned that isolated patches could see heavy downpours in the afternoon and evening.

Coastal districts and hilly districts are the ones that are expected to have the most rainfall. Fishermen also have been advised to be careful on part of the Kerala coast as sea waves are also rough.

Risk Of Waterlogging & Landslides

With a forecast of continuous rainfall in the days ahead, officials have warned of waterlogging in urban areas and risk of landslides in hilly districts. Residents in districts susceptible to landslides have been advised to be on guard and report any sign of movement of soil, cracks or abnormal flow of water.

Emergency teams have been advised to be ready for possible rescue and relief operations if the situation degrades.

Advisory for Residents

People have been urged to avoid non-essential travel during a period of heavy rainfall. Motorists have been advised to be careful on slick roads and avoid stretches of flooded roads.

People have also been advised to keep track of official weather alerts, secure loose objects outside and take precautionary measures against lightning and strong winds. Schools, local bodies and disaster management authorities are also keeping a close watch as the monsoon keeps moving across the state.

Weather experts predict that Kerala will have rainfall activity for a few more days with intermittent heavy downpours in the districts.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on weather forecasts and advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other official agencies. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and forecasts may be updated as new information becomes available. Readers are advised to follow the latest updates from the IMD and local authorities before making travel or safety-related decisions.