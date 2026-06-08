INDIA Bloc Meeting: Opposition to Write to CJI, Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announced that parties comprising the INDIA bloc have decided to hold meetings every two months to strengthen coordination on national issues and improve cooperation among alliance partners in their efforts to challenge the BJP-led government.

Speaking to reporters after the opposition alliance meeting, Kharge said representatives from 25 parties participated in the discussions. He added that the leaders unanimously agreed to convene regularly, with the next INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to take place in Hyderabad in August.

INDIA Bloc to Write to CJI Over SIR, Electoral Concerns

Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), “vote loot and electoral malpractices”.

“It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon,” he said.

“It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations,” the Congress leader added.

Strategy Meetings To Continue Regularly

Strategy meetings of all alliance partners will continue to be held regularly in the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to ensure a unified front against the treasury benches on a day-to-day basis, Kharge said.

Kharge also urged the Centre to immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss pressing national concerns, including the current economic situation, unemployment, rising prices, farmers’ issues, and other matters affecting the public.

He further said that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the meeting virtually and expressed their support for the decisions and resolutions adopted during the gathering.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Bloc Meeting Conclusion: Opposition Demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Disclaimer: This article is based on statements made by political leaders and information shared during the INDIA bloc meeting. Claims and allegations mentioned reflect the views of the opposition parties and have not been independently verified. Readers are advised to refer to official statements from the concerned authorities and parties for further clarification and updates.