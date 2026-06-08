India Bloc Meeting Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Attend Key Janbandhan Meet

India Bloc Meeting (Photo/X)

India Bloc Meeting Live Updates: As Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders and a few others face electoral losses in West Bengal, the questions loom over what the future looks like for the anti-BJP alliance as opposition leaders gather in New Delhi on Monday for the “Janbandhan” meeting.

The main points of attention include whether the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party will participate, how much influence the Trinamool Congress can have in alliance decision-making and whether the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could be brought into the opposition fold, sources say.

The leaders are expected to try to formulate a common strategy against the BJP in the upcoming state polls and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, and to iron out differences between the partner parties. The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier distanced itself from the opposition bloc in a public statement. The DMK has opted out of the meeting following a decision by the Congress to ditch its tie-up with the party at its base in Tamil Nadu and team up with the allied TVK government.

The meeting, at Constitution Club in Delhi, will have participation from prominent opposition leaders — Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge (both Congress), Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool), Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena (UBT)) and leaders from the Left parties and other regional parties.

The last official meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) took place in New Delhi on June 1, 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The leaders of the alliance have met on several occasions since, including a meeting with almost 50 leaders on concerns over alleged electoral disarray. The leaders have also met before sessions in Parliament.