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Home > Sports News > Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’

Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’

New India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer grabbed headlines with his “won’t be under anyone’s shadow” remark, sparking speculation about Gautam Gambhir. Fans reacted to his statement in a mixed way.

Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav to become India's new T20I captain. Image Credit: X
Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav to become India's new T20I captain. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 14:01 IST

India T20I Captain: Shreyas Iyer recently became the new T02I captain for the India Men’s Team. The middle-order batter replaced Suryakumar Yadav at the helm after impressing selectors with his top-class batting and leadership skills. Currently playing in the Mumbai T20 League, Iyer reacted for the first time after becoming the captain and issued a statement that certainly turned heads. The 31-year-old talked about how it is a great challenge to captain the senior men’s team in the shortest format. However, it was his statements regarding not changing himself to be under anyone’s shadow that turned the heads. Speculations arose to see if the newest captain was firing shots at the current head coach, Gautam Gambhir. 

India T20I Captain: Shreyas Iyer with a bold statement

Shreyas Iyer certainly raised eyebrows with his bold statement, where he talked about how he doesn’t think he needs to change himself. Speaking at an event, Iyer said, “I’ve got a new responsibility now, but I don’t want to change my personality. I want to be the same person as I was before. I don’t want to be someone else or stay under someone’s shadow.”

His statement of playing under someone’s shadow triggered fans to speculate whether he was referring to Gautam Gambhir. Notably, when Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024, Iyer was the captain, and Gambhir was the mentor. There have been reports that suggest Shreyas was unhappy with the credit Gautam received while being the mentor of the team. People have also speculated this to be the reason behind Shreyas being released from KKR and joining Punjab Kings right after leading the three-time champions to the IPL title. 

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Fans react to Shreyas Iyer’s statement




Fans, while reacting to the statement made by Shreyas, talked about how this could result in a confrontation with Gautam Gambhir.




While Suryakumar Yadav and even Shubman Gill have been criticised for being a puppet captain under Gambhir’s coachin, fans believed that Shreyas Iyer wouldn’t be like that. 






Meanwhile, Iyer received criticism as well for his statement.




Fans believed that Shreyas Iyer’s statement showed arrogance.

Why was Shreyas Iyer made India’s T20I captain?

Shreyas Iyer’s stellar record as the Indian Premier League’s top player led to his appointment as the new captain of Team India T20I. Suryakumar Yadav had to be dropped due to his poor form and lack of returns with the bat in hand. In 22 innings at the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026, Yadav amassed just 512 runs, averaging just 23 while striking at 142.

In the meantime, Shreyas made 498 runs in 13 IPL 2026 innings despite not being included in the T20 World Cup 2026 team. Iyer had a fantastic season with the bat, even if he was unable to guide his side to the playoffs. The PBKS captain scored around 500 runs at a strike rate of over 165, including five fifties and a century. 

Also Read: IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Creates History With Six-Wicket Haul on Debut, Helps India Enforce Follow-On Against Afghanistan

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Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’
Tags: gautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-6India Cricket TeamIndia T20I captainIPL 2026PBKS captainpunjab kingsshreyas iyerShreyas Iyer statementsuryakumar yadav

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Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’

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Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’

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Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’
Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’
Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’
Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’

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