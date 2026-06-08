Pakistan Cricket Team News: PCB Considers Replacing Shan Masood And Sarfaraz Ahmed After Bangladesh Test Series Whitewash — Report

Pakistan Cricket: After Pakistan’s disastrous Test series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take a significant step. PCB’s Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is looking to dismiss both the captain, Shan Masood, and the coach, Sarfaraz Ahmed, after the team was handed a 2-0 defeat in Bangladesh. According to reports, PCB has already talked to ex-players Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez, asking them to take up key roles in the national team. It is not known if Naqvi’s ideas about completely changing the Test team will be carried out. Sarfaraz was appointed the Test coach just a few days before the Bangladesh series and he is also the captain of the team that was victorious in the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Pakistan Cricket: Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez considered for senior roles

A source from the PCB talked to PTI and has been quoted as saying that ex-players, Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez, are being looked at for taking up key positions among the coaching setup. In the report, the source was quoted saying, “I can confirm that Younis Khan and Mohammad Hafeez have both had talks with PCB officials about joining the board in key positions. But things have yet to be finalised.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed to be handed a demotion

Sarfaraz Ahmed became the head coach of the Pakistan team after impressing the PCB management with positive results with the Under-19 and Shaheens. However, it is now being reported that the former Pakistan captain could be going back to where he came from. The same report, while quoting the source, said, “There is a proposal to remove Sarfaraz as head coach and hand him back the responsibility of managing the national under-19 and A sides.”

End of road for Shan Masood as Pakistan test captain

Along with Shan Masood, who has asked for more time to lead the team in the upcoming series against the West Indies and England, is also likely to be let go and may be the next one to leave the team. As for Hafeez, only very initial talks were held between him and the board officials for his likely appointment as chief selector and head of the international cricket department.

PCB announces NCA camps

On Sunday, PCB also made an announcement that 49 players will be involved in the red-ball and white-ball camps at the National Cricket Academy. Those players who were selected for the red-ball camp and also took part in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia will commence from June 15.

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