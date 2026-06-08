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Home > World News > NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City’s Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition

NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City’s Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition

At least five people were injured in a stabbing attack at New York City's Penn Station. Police arrested a suspect as authorities investigate the incident.

NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City's Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition (Photo/X)
NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City's Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:03 IST

At least five people were injured in a Sunday evening stabbing at New York City’s Penn Station, causing confusion among the crowds of commuters at one of the most crowded transportation terminals in the country. The attack took place around 7 p.m. in the NJ Transit concourse area of the Midtown Manhattan station and kicked off a massive emergency response by police and medics.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) said first responders rendered aid to multiple people who had been stabbed. One person was seriously injured and two were assessed as being moderately injured. The other victims had minor injuries and were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.

The violence unfolded amid confusion and panic in the congested transit hub as crowds of passengers hurried in different directions. Passengers were seen running through the station while first responders moved to help injury victims. Penn Station sees hundreds of thousands of passengers a day and is a major hub for commuters traveling by Amtrak, NJ Transit, New York City subway and the Long Island Rail Road.

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Under Investigation

The authorities had not yet made the suspect’s identity or the reason for the attack known. The suspect was quickly taken by police, preventing further injuries, officials said. Investigators are looking into whether the victims were chosen randomly or as a target, and why.

Some reports in the media say the suspect was emotionally disturbed. However, officials do not yet have the final profile of the suspect. A knife was reportedly recovered after the suspect was taken into custody.

Security to Stay Tight Before Big Game

The stabbings took place less than a day before a major NBA Finals game takes place at Madison Square Garden situated directly above Penn Station. Security was already expected to be heavier due to the event on pa& a head looking to attend. Officials when not said if the stabbing would have an effect on security; however a heavy law enforcement presence is expected near the station and on surrounding streets.

Officials will keep an eye on the killings, but are urging those in the area to be vigilant and stay up to date with official updates.

Also Read: Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia With Missiles, Drones? Explosions Heard Near US Base

Disclaimer: This article is based on initial reports from law enforcement agencies and media outlets. Details surrounding the incident, including the number of victims, their conditions, and the motive behind the attack, may change as the investigation progresses. Readers are advised to follow official updates from authorities for the latest confirmed information.

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NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City’s Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition
Tags: Midtown Manhattan incidentNew York City stabbing newsNew York crime newsNJ Transit concourse stabbingNYC Penn Station stabbingPenn Station latest updatePenn Station stabbing attacksuspect arrested Penn Station

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NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City’s Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition

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NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City’s Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition
NYC Horror: Five Stabbed in Attack at New York City’s Penn Station, One Victim Remains in Critical Condition
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