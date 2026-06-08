Philippines Earthquake: Several Buildings Collapse After Powerful 7.8-Magnitude Quake Triggers Tsunami Warnings | Watch

Philippines Earthquake: Officials issued tsunami warnings after a strong magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday, with no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. Tsunami warnings were issued in the Philippines, neighbouring Indonesia and by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, with people in coastal areas warned to move to higher ground. DZBB radio, broadcasting from the Philippine city of General Santos about 15 km (9.3 miles) from the epicentre, reported instances of falling furniture, damage to televisions and other appliances as the area experienced aftershocks and people left their homes to seek safety.

Philippines Earthquake: Building Collapse

A video captures the Jollivee building collapse in General Santos, Philippines after a 7.8 earthquake hit the area. The General Santos disaster office said aftershocks were still being felt and authorities were assessing reports of damage and some injuries.







In the Philippines’ Sarangani province near the epicentre, power and telecommunications were down and school classes were suspended, said local disaster chief Rene Punzalan, adding a damage assessment was underway with no reports yet of any collapsed buildings.

EVACUATION OF COASTAL AREAS UNDERWAY

The German Research Centre for Geosciences said the 7.8 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). It had earlier reported a magnitude of 8.2.

The geophysics agencies of the Philippines and Indonesia reported magnitudes of 7.0 and 7.7, respectively.

Witnesses in Indonesia’s northern city of Manado and residents and officials in the southern Philippines all said the quake was felt strongly.

A spokesperson for Indonesia disaster mitigation agency said there were no reports of damage so far.

Arlene Hollero, disaster chief of Maasim town in the Philippines’ Sarangani province, said their evacuation was underway in coastal villages and there were no reported casualties so far.

Water receded shortly after the quake, but the seas were normal so far, she said, adding a bridge suffered some cracks and a shrine with a huge cross collapsed.

“It’s devastating,” Hollero told Reuters by phone.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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