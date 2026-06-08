Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) nabbed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan late on Monday in a raid near the Nepal border in West Bengal. Khan had been on the run for several days amid the numerous criminal cases lodged against him.

The STF tracked Khan during the night and raided the border area following intelligence inputs, arresting the MLA illegally barricaded near the Nepal border area as per reports. Police officials conferred that the former MLA was trying to reach Nepal when he was caught and arrested by the police. Khan’s arrest follows weeks of political controversy involving him and the Falta constituency.

Jahangir Khan was among the most controversial political characters of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Falta seat turned into the flashpoint over the spate of alleged electoral irregularities and violence that was also labelled against one of the leading opposition parties and triggered the Election Commission to order a repoll in the constituency. Khan’s prominence made him the target of such political and public controversies.

Multiple Cases Registered Against Khan

There are reports that at least seven FIRs have been lodged against Jahangir Khan at Falta Police Station in South 24 Parganas. The cases are under investigation and parties have not revealed the details of all the charges. According to reports, the STF had been tracking the movement of the former MLA after he went into hiding following the alleged controversies over the election.

Khan had previously been given a stay from arrest by a bench of Calcutta High Court in a few cases. The stay was later cancelled.

Falta Controversy and Political Reactions

The TMC leader had earlier been in the limelight after he withdrew from the Falta repoll race a few days before the voting. Although Khan had justified his decision as being in the interest of peace and development, opposition leaders claimed that political pressure and controversy forced him to withdraw.

His arrest would take the political fight in West Bengal to a new level. The opposition parties are looking forward to putting the TMC on the spot over the alleged controversy over the election in Falta. Police will bring Khan in for further questioning as the cases against him are investigated.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports and statements from law enforcement agencies. The allegations against Jahangir Khan are currently under investigation, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Details may change as authorities continue their inquiry and additional information becomes available.