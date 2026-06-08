LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

TMC leader Jahangir Khan, who contested from Falta, was arrested near the Nepal border by West Bengal STF. Police suspect he was attempting to flee amid multiple cases.

Jahangir Khan (Photo/X)
Jahangir Khan (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:54 IST

West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force (STF) nabbed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan late on Monday in a raid near the Nepal border in West Bengal. Khan had been on the run for several days amid the numerous criminal cases lodged against him.

The STF tracked Khan during the night and raided the border area following intelligence inputs, arresting the MLA illegally barricaded near the Nepal border area as per reports. Police officials conferred that the former MLA was trying to reach Nepal when he was caught and arrested by the police. Khan’s arrest follows weeks of political controversy involving him and the Falta constituency.

Jahangir Khan was among the most controversial political characters of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Falta seat turned into the flashpoint over the spate of alleged electoral irregularities and violence that was also labelled against one of the leading opposition parties and triggered the Election Commission to order a repoll in the constituency. Khan’s prominence made him the target of such political and public controversies.

You Might Be Interested In

Multiple Cases Registered Against Khan

There are reports that at least seven FIRs have been lodged against Jahangir Khan at Falta Police Station in South 24 Parganas. The cases are under investigation and parties have not revealed the details of all the charges. According to reports, the STF had been tracking the movement of the former MLA after he went into hiding following the alleged controversies over the election.

Khan had previously been given a stay from arrest by a bench of Calcutta High Court in a few cases. The stay was later cancelled.

Falta Controversy and Political Reactions

The TMC leader had earlier been in the limelight after he withdrew from the Falta repoll race a few days before the voting. Although Khan had justified his decision as being in the interest of peace and development, opposition leaders claimed that political pressure and controversy forced him to withdraw.

His arrest would take the political fight in West Bengal to a new level. The opposition parties are looking forward to putting the TMC on the spot over the alleged controversy over the election in Falta. Police will bring Khan in for further questioning as the cases against him are investigated.

Also Read: ‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports and statements from law enforcement agencies. The allegations against Jahangir Khan are currently under investigation, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Details may change as authorities continue their inquiry and additional information becomes available.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal
Tags: Falta candidate Jahangir Khanhome-hero-pos-1Jahangir Khan arrestNepal border arrestTMC leader arrestedTMC NewsTrinamool Congress leaderWest Bengal breaking newsWest Bengal STF

RELATED News

Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended

TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Hides Under Sarees, Video Goes Viral

When Will Jaipur Internet Shutdown End? Check Restoration Date And Time Here

Sujoy Hazra Pelted With Eggs

Revanth Reddy's Hitler Remark On HYDRAA

LATEST NEWS

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Creates History With Six-Wicket Haul on Debut, Helps India Enforce Follow-On Against Afghanistan

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

WATCH: POJK Protesters Strip Pakistan Army Personnel, Put Pants On Auction

SIPRI Report: China Expands Nuclear Arsenal Fastest, India and Pakistan Strengthen Nuclear Capabilities

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol’s Crime-Thriller Crosses Rs 2 Crore Mark In First Weekend

Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller

Crude Oil Surges 4% After Iran-Israel Strikes: Bigger Market Shock Ahead?

Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal
Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal
Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal
Jahangir Khan, TMC Leader Who Contested From Falta, Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

QUICK LINKS