Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

South Korean tech manufacturing brand Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 series in February this year, introducing a new design and some notable upgrades across the line-up. While the company usually launches the “Fan Edition” of the Galaxy S series not before August of every year, the purported Galaxy S26 FE device has allegedly been spotted online, giving users a clue regarding what to expect.

How The Leak Happened

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE design surfaced through a Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing, which showed the back and front of the handset in hands-on images. This kind of listing is usually filed when a device is going through wireless charging certification, which means Samsung is quietly moving things forward behind the scenes.

What The Design Looks Like

That said, not everyone is impressed. Reactions on Reddit have been largely negative, with comments calling it “not really an upgrade” and saying the design “has become as cheap-looking as the Galaxy A series.” So Samsung has some convincing to do.

Expected Specs and Features

The phone is expected to pack a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 2500 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

A Samsung device with the model number SM-S741U appeared in Geekbench’s database, powered by a chip identified as the Exynos 2500, confirming at least the processor side of things. In benchmark tests, it scored 2,426 in single-core and 8,004 in multi-core performance under Geekbench 6.2.2, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Camera Setup

The camera setup tipped so far includes a 50MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, a 12MP front camera is expected. It is a solid setup for the price bracket Samsung is likely targeting, though nothing that will surprise anyone who has used a recent Galaxy phone.

When Will It Launch

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 FE around August or September 2026, continuing its annual Fan Edition pattern. No official price has been announced, but industry insiders suggest it could land around Rs 65,000 in India.

Should You Wait For It

If you are someone who wants a big Samsung screen, solid cameras, and flagship software without paying full flagship prices, the S26 FE looks like it could be worth the wait. The design may not blow anyone away, but the specs on paper are reasonable. Samsung has not officially said anything yet, so treat all of this as leaked information until further notice. Also Read: Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability

