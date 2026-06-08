LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE has reportedly appeared online ahead of launch, revealing a refreshed design and expected specs including the Exynos 2500 chip, 120Hz display, and 5,000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to launch around August–September 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 12:09 IST

South Korean tech manufacturing brand Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 series in February this year, introducing a new design and some notable upgrades across the line-up. While the company usually launches the “Fan Edition” of the Galaxy S series not before August of every year, the purported Galaxy S26 FE device has allegedly been spotted online, giving users a clue regarding what to expect. 

How The Leak Happened 

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE design surfaced through a Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing, which showed the back and front of the handset in hands-on images. This kind of listing is usually filed when a device is going through wireless charging certification, which means Samsung is quietly moving things forward behind the scenes. 

What The Design Looks Like 

The leaked images suggest Samsung may be working on a slight redesign for the next FE device, borrowing the same camera module design as its more expensive siblings. The device appears to have a slightly more rounded form factor than the regular S26, but less rounded than the S25 FE. 

You Might Be Interested In

That said, not everyone is impressed. Reactions on Reddit have been largely negative, with comments calling it “not really an upgrade” and saying the design “has become as cheap-looking as the Galaxy A series.” So Samsung has some convincing to do. 

Expected Specs and Features

The phone is expected to pack a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 2500 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

A Samsung device with the model number SM-S741U appeared in Geekbench’s database, powered by a chip identified as the Exynos 2500, confirming at least the processor side of things. In benchmark tests, it scored 2,426 in single-core and 8,004 in multi-core performance under Geekbench 6.2.2, paired with 8GB of RAM. 

Camera Setup 

The camera setup tipped so far includes a 50MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, a 12MP front camera is expected. It is a solid setup for the price bracket Samsung is likely targeting, though nothing that will surprise anyone who has used a recent Galaxy phone. 

When Will It Launch 

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 FE around August or September 2026, continuing its annual Fan Edition pattern. No official price has been announced, but industry insiders suggest it could land around Rs 65,000 in India. 

Should You Wait For It 

If you are someone who wants a big Samsung screen, solid cameras, and flagship software without paying full flagship prices, the S26 FE looks like it could be worth the wait. The design may not blow anyone away, but the specs on paper are reasonable. Samsung has not officially said anything yet, so treat all of this as leaked information until further notice. 

Also Read: Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline
Tags: Galaxy S26 FEsamsungSamsung Galaxy S26 FE

RELATED News

More Bots Than People Online?

Anthropic’s Project Glasswing: Inside the AI-Powered Cybersecurity Initiative Transforming Global Defense

‘AI Will Curate Reality’: David Sacks Sounds Alarm Over Sanders’ AI Nationalisation Proposal

Apple WWDC 2026: AI-Focused Features With New Siri, Smarter iOS 27, And Privacy-Focused On-Device Intelligence — Check Date And Details

China’s Chip Giants CXMT and YMTC Ramp Up Expansion Amid AI Boom, Challenge Global Rivals

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

SMEBIZZ Strengthens Its Mission of “Education for All” Through Comprehensive Educational Guidance and Career Support

TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Creates History With Six-Wicket Haul on Debut, Helps India Enforce Follow-On Against Afghanistan

Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Hides Under Sarees, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: POJK Protesters Strip Pakistan Army Personnel, Put Pants On Auction

SIPRI Report: China Expands Nuclear Arsenal Fastest, India and Pakistan Strengthen Nuclear Capabilities

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS