JAC Delhi Counselling Registration 2026 to Close Soon: Check Eligibility, Fee and Admission Process

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will close the registration portal for the JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 on June 9. If someone is seeking admission to an undergraduate engineering and architecture programme on offer by participating institutes in the national capital, they need to complete the process soon. Students can register for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 through the official portal before the deadline. Admissions to JAC Delhi are available at some of the most popular government-funded technical institutes in Delhi. The preferred criteria are your JEE Main 2026 results. Candidates are urged to complete thier JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration, upload documents and pay the counselling fee quite early to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

How many institutes are part of JAC Delhi Counselling 2026

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi offers a centralised admission process for several eminent institutions that offer BTech and BArch programmes. Applicants can opt for several colleges and courses in the one counselling session.

The institutes are:

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

These institutes conduct admissions through a common counselling process.

How to register for JAC Delhi 2026

To be a part of the counselling process, candidates have to register themselves online through the official portal. They have to fill in personal data and academic data, uplodocuments, andts, choose institutes and programmes.

Steps to register

Go to the official JAC Delhi counselling website

Click on the registration link JAC Delhi 2026

Create a login name

Complete the application form

Upload documents

Choose your preferred colleges and courses

Pay registration fee online

Send the application and download the acknowledgement page

Candidates should review the information carefully before finalising the application.

What is the JAC Delhi counselling registration fee

All candidates have to pay the non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,500 for counselling. It can be paid through online modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking and UPI.

The registration process will be complete when the registration fee is paid successfully. Candidates must keep the copy of the payment receipt for future reference.

What is JAC Delhi admission criteria 2026

Admissions to JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 will be through JEE Main scores. Candidates applying for BTech programmes should have qualified for JEE Main Paper 1, and candidates applying for BArch courses should have appeared for JEE Main Paper 2.

Seat allotment for DTU, NSUT, IGDTUW, and DSEU will be through the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE Main paper 1.

IIIT Delhi follows a slightly different admission process from the other institutions. The institute takes into account bonus points awarded for achievements in Olympiads, programming contests, sports, chess, cultural activities, innovations, research and National Talent Search Examination (NTSE). They are considered alongside the JEE Main percentile scores.

Seat allotment for the B.Arch programme of NSUT and IGDTUW will be through JEE Main Paper 2 ranks.

The registration window for JAC Delhi admission 2026 closes on June 9. For candidates looking to get admission through JAC Delhi 2026, it is important to finalise all the JAC Delhi counselling 2026 application processes as soon as possible in order to stay in the running for all future seat allotment rounds.

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