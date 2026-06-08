Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Centre, CBSE Over Class 12 On-Screen Marking Concerns

The Delhi High Court served notices to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Centre regarding the petition filed against the evaluation process of answer sheets of Class 12 students by the CBSE. India’s National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) filed a petition challenging certain aspects of the Central Board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The OSM system digitises and evaluates answer sheets and permits students to comment on the marks obtained on their answer sheets.

The Delhi High Court has called for replies to the petition from the Union and the Board and has scheduled a hearing of the matter on June 12. The petition undid the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The state’s appeal came amid growing concerns of the CBSE OSM system after some students who were allowed to see copies of their answer books complained of unreadable scans, missing pages, and pages being scanned in a bin. The CBSE has presented the petition before the court and has maintained that there are sufficient mechanisms in place to take up the grievances of the students.

What has NSUI complained about in the CBSE’s OSM system

The petition invalidates the implementation of CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Under this system, answer scripts are digitised and evaluated electronically. The petition states that some students who were permitted to access copies of their answer books complained of issues such as unreadable scans, missing pages, and improperly scanned responses, and missing supplementary sheets.

The student body had asked for direction to make compensatory marks on the basis of inferior answer sheets or those not subjected to evaluation on account of technical failures. It further urged an extended time for the re-evaluation and verification procedure so that the concerned candidates would have more time to avail their redressal options.

The petitioner seeks to address situations where students may be penalised academically in light of the alleged shortcomings.

How did CBSE counter this PIL before the Delhi High Court

The CBSE had tabled the PIL and it has been consistently taking account of the concerns of the candidate. The board has informed the court that such candidates might directly approach the CBSE to lodge complaints through its Online Grievance Redressal System.

CBSE also mentioned that verification and re-evaluation deadline has been extended repeatedly so that proper time is given to the candidates to get their complaints heard.

CBSE further told the court that large number of candidates have already benefited from the verification and re-evaluation procedure. The board has set up independent teams to look into the complaints and is monitoring the complaints through its helpdesk and other channels.

Why did CBSE proceed against the PIL

During the hearing, CBSE said educational issues must not be politicised. The board said NSUI is a part of a political party and said matters of academic evaluation should be dealt with through existing institutional modalities and not political interference.

The board further said PIL does not need urgent hearing as students had access to seek verification, obtain copies of answer scripts and seek re-evaluation.

The board said the court keep in mind the availability of these modalities while examining the petition.

What is dispute over urgent hearing

One of such arguments was the urgency of the matter. The CBSE said the petition was not fit to be heard in a rush as there were many appropriate corrective mechanisms. But the NSUI countered that similar concerns raised in an earlier petition filed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were considered by the court, and the students whose evaluations are in question deserve prompt judicial consideration. The Delhi High Court has not commented on the merits of the allegations at this stage. By sending notices to the Centre and CBSE, the court has requested their replies before it takes up the matter next. The court will now hear the matter on June 12, when it is expected to hear the parties’ submissions and decide the next steps in the ongoing dispute over the CBSE on-screen marking system.

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