Karnataka Shocker: Teen Kills Parents And Sister Over Online Gaming Addiction

Karnataka: A shocking incident from Karnataka’s Koppal district has left an entire community stunned after a teenage boy allegedly attacked his family members with a knife, killing his father and elder sister and seriously injuring his mother. Preliminary investigations indicate that the violence may have been triggered by disputes over the boy’s alleged addiction to online mobile gaming.

Teen Attacked Family After Argument Over Gaming

The incident took place in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district on Saturday night. According to police, the teenager reportedly became enraged after family members objected to his excessive online gaming habits and advised him to stop spending long hours on mobile games.

Investigators said the accused allegedly stabbed his father, mother and elder sister during the confrontation. The sister died at the scene, while the father later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The mother survived but suffered serious injuries and remains under treatment.

Father & Sister Lose Lives, Mother Battles Injuries

Police identified the deceased as the teenager’s father and elder sister. Reports suggest the mother tried to intervene and stop the attack but was also assaulted. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Some reports also say the teenager attempted to hurt himself after the attack and was taken in for treatment.

Incident highlights new gaming addiction concerns

The incident has triggered alarm about excessive online gaming among teenagers and its effects on mental health, family dynamics and behaviour, with investigators still looking into all aspects of the case. It has once again drawn attention to the growing concerns about digital addiction and the importance of early intervention by families and mental health professionals.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and are collecting statements from family members and witnesses. Officials are expected to examine the teenager’s background, gaming habits and the sequence of events that led to the deadly attack.

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