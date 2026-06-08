Delhi ITI Admission 2026 Registration Begins at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Fee and Application Process

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT of Delhi, has opened the admission process for Delhi Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates interested in pursuing different engineering and non-engineering ITI trades offered in the national capital’s government ITI can register online through the portal for admission and secure seats for the same.

The admission process will be online based and will include registration, verification eligibility, merit list generation, counselling and allotment of seats. The officials have recommended students and interested candidates to register themselves online well in advance to avoid last-minute registration hassles. Students across the country are highly interested in joining civil administration’s ITI programme as the programmes improve employability and give them sector-centric skills.

What are the eligibility criteria for Delhi ITI admission 2026

Candidates who want to apply for Delhi ITI will have to meet the concerned age and eligibility requisites. Class 8 and Class 10 qualified students and candidates can be selected for admission according to the eligibility requisites of trade they wish to choose. They must be 14+ years as on 1st-08-2026

A major thing about the admission is that there is no age cut off. Candidates can apply for skill-based programmes in various fields such as school graduates, working professionals and job changers. Candidates looking to get admitted into Delhi ITI should be from Delhi or studied in a recognised school in Delhi.

How to apply for Delhi ITI admission 2026

The process of applying for admission is entirely online, and you can do it through the official admission portal.

Candidates should go through the following process:

Login in to the official website required for course registration

Click on New Registration

Click on DTTE Delhi & Delhi ITI Counselling 2026

Start new student registration

Enter the personal and contact details

Setup your login

Enter login details and fill up the application form

Upload the documents

Pay application fee (if applicable)

Submit the application form and download applicant confirmation page

Applicants must verify the information provided in the application form before submitting the application form.

What is the Delhi ITI application fee?

The application fee for the registration form is Rs. 200 after which it can be submitted. But some categories have been released from it. Pay charges for candidates belonging to female candidates, reserved category and Persons with Disability (PwD). Candidates must read their fee fees exempted carefully before paying fees.

How the admission process Delhi ITI will be conducted

Delhi Government ITI will be done through a merit-cum-counselling system. After completion of the registration process, authorities will go ahead to consolidate the eligibility as per the information provided by the candidates. A merit list will be prepared as per the eligibility qualification criteria.

People who are listed in the consultation will be required to attend the counselling and seat allotment process. Seats will be allotted as per merit and category, also on availability Candidates should visit the official admission portal regularly for the latest updates about the admission process, meritorious list, counselling, document verification, etc. to stay updated.

What are the trades in Delhi Government ITIs

Delhi Government ITIs provide a variety of vocational and technical courses that are relevant to the current market needs. Students can opt for courses in engineering, beauty and wellness programmes, apparel and fashion courses, technical training programmes, and several other courses. The courses are to provide students with practical skills and create better employment opportunities for them in different fields for all. Registrations for aspiring candidates are now open, allowing them to enrol in skill development programmes which will enable them to build industry readiness and future-proof careers.

Also Read: Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 Released at vmou.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link, Exam Date and Key Details