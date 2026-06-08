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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine

Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine

Nepal capped a sensational Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers campaign by defeating Hong Kong in the final in Singapore. Powered by Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee, Nepal remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, sealed qualification for the Asian Games in Japan and lifted the title after a dominant run.

Nepal Cricket Team defeated Hong Kong in the final of Asian Games 2026 qualifiers. Image Credit X/@CricketHK
Nepal Cricket Team defeated Hong Kong in the final of Asian Games 2026 qualifiers. Image Credit X/@CricketHK

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 16:18 IST

Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal’s outstanding performance at the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Qualifier, culminating with a win over Hong Kong in the final in Singapore, not only achieved the top spot but also confirmed their identification as one of the fastest-growing Associate nations in Asia. This success finalized a perfect record for Nepal, which had by then attained the qualification for the 2026 Asian Games men’s cricket event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Rhinos, being among the favorites of the event, showed their class by delivering strong performances challenged only by themselves. Nepali batsmen Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel, plus Dipendra Singh Airee, gave a timely support to the team that coupled aggressive runs with tight bowling to wrap up their mission successfully.

Their winning moment guarantees Nepal the spot, plus the better-ranked Asian cricket teams for the men’s segment of the Asian Games scheduled later this year. Besides Nepal, other teams securing their positions for Japan through the qualification event are Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Oman.

Asian Games 2026: Nepal creates history against China

Nepal’s campaign towards the title was essentially kick-started in their first game against China, where they came up with one of the most overpowering batting performances in Associate cricket. Nepal managed to score a huge 313/2 in just 20 overs and then, after comfortably bowling China out, went on to win by a huge margin of 221 runs. This score was not only the highest recorded in the entire tournament, but it also instantly made Nepal the team to beat.

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This extraordinary innings not only demonstrated the strength of Nepal’s batting lineup but also went on to be the forecast for their successes throughout the competition. After dominating Malaysia, Nepal dispatched Oman in the knock-out stage and advanced to the finals.

Asian Games 2026: Kushal Bhurtel hits two centuries in a row

The tournament surely displayed Nepal’s increasing prowess in T20 cricket plus the qualification. The opener, Kushal Bhurtel, had a stellar outing and even during the qualifiers, he recorded two back-to-back T20I centuries, a feat that only a few batsmen have achieved. Nepal’s undefeated run throughout the tournament was a clear sign that the team has been evolving over the years. The players not only piled up huge scores but also emerged victorious in key knockout matches, thereby exhibiting a combination of strength and reliability as they earned their ticket for the 2026 Asian Games.

Asian Games 2026: Which teams qualified for Men’s Cricket?

The following teams qualified for the continental games through qualifiers:

  • Nepal
  • Malaysia
  • Hong Kong
  • Oman

In the men’s cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games, they will come alongside the automatically qualified teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and hosts Japan. But for Nepal, the spotlight story lead to a campaign spotlight with their innings of a record-breaking 313 runs against China, the victory by a bigger margin throughout the tournament and the win against Hong Kong in the final which is a clear message to their rivals before the Asian Games of this year.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur

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Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine
Tags: Asian Games 2026Asian Games cricket qualifiersdipendra-singh-aireeKushal BhurtelNepal cricket teamNepal vs Hong Kongrohit-paudel

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Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine
Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine
Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine
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