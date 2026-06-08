Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol’s Crime-Thriller Crosses Rs 2 Crore Mark In First Weekend

The highly anticipated crime thriller starring Bobby Deol called Bandar has been able to break the barrier of ₹2 crore at the Indian box office within its very first weekend. The movie, which was released on June 5, 2026, and was directed by the famous director Anurag Kashyap, has received immense praise not only from the critics but also from the film enthusiasts, with many describing it as the most impressive work of the actor of late.

Weekend Collections Show Gradual Growth

The movie Bandar started its theatrical run in a slow way by collecting ₹50 lakh on the first day. The movie then saw an upward surge on Saturday by collecting ₹95 lakh before making another marginal rise on Sunday. The crime thriller movie collected ₹1 crore on the third day, which was 5.3% higher compared to that on Saturday.

This puts the total net collection of the movie in India at ₹2.45 crore, while the total gross collection stands at ₹2.94 crore after the first week of its release. Despite the positive trends, it is not enough when we consider the hype and praise the movie is getting due to the brilliant acting done by Bobby Deol.

Tough Competition Impacts Box Office Run

The theatrical run of the movie is facing stiff competition from other films that are being released at this time. For instance, Bandar is currently running side-by-side with the entertainment movie called Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai directed by David Dhawan and the eagerly awaited Peddi film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Not forgetting, there is also the Hollywood film known as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

A Dark and Intense Storyline

Under Anurag Kashyap’s direction, Bandar is a movie that narrates the downfall of an ex-rising star whose life gets disrupted when he is wrongfully accused of raping his former love interest. With the protagonist getting ensnared in a tough, corrupt system of prisons, Bandar delves into issues of power, corruption, and resilience. The movie’s realistic style, serious theme, and dark portrayal could have hindered Bandar from reaching mainstream audiences. Nonetheless, these factors would make Bandar appealing to certain viewers.

Bobby Deol on Choosing the Film

Before the film’s release, Bobby Deol spoke out about why he chose to be a part of the film. As Bobby mentioned, he didn’t ask for an increased amount of money from the film as he felt an emotional attachment to both the character and the plot line. As per Bobby, it was the “realness of the character” that intrigued him.

Ensemble Cast and the Road Ahead

Not only does the movie star Bobby Deol, but it also includes some other talented actors in significant parts. These include Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Jitendra Joshi, and Nagesh Bhosle. As the first week of screening has now been successfully completed, the future success of the movie would largely depend on the number of viewers that turn up on non-holiday days.

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