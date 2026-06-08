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Home > Entertainment News > Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Earns Over Rs 37 Crore Globally On First Weekend

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Earns Over Rs 37 Crore Globally On First Weekend

The movie had a good start in terms of box office collections for the Friday show with a net collection of ₹7.50 crore in India. On Saturday, there was a slight drop with the movie earning ₹7.25 crore, but the movie performed exceptionally well on Sunday with a 20% increase, recording ₹8.50 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3 (@varundvn)
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3 (@varundvn)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 10:50 IST

In terms of opening weekend performance, Varun Dhawan starrer romance-comedy ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ has concluded successfully at the box office. The movie, directed by renowned director David Dhawan, had a good run for the first three days with good audiences coming in the theatres amidst strong competition from a number of releases in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Strong Sunday Push Boosts Weekend Total

The movie had a good start in terms of box office collections for the Friday show with a net collection of ₹7.50 crore in India. On Saturday, there was a slight drop with the movie earning ₹7.25 crore, but the movie performed exceptionally well on Sunday with a 20% increase, recording ₹8.50 crore. The weekend box office performance has increased the total net collection of the movie in India to ₹24 crore, while the gross collection has reached ₹28.80 crore.

Overseas Markets Add to the Momentum

Apart from performing well within the domestic market, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is also making waves in foreign markets. The movie earned ₹3 crore outside India on Sunday, which makes the overall foreign gross collection of the movie ₹8.50 crore. Due to contributions to the movie’s total earnings through domestic and foreign markets, its overall gross collection worldwide stands at ₹37.30 crore.

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Faces Stiff Competition at the Box Office

What makes the movie’s performance even more commendable is the competitive environment prevailing in the film industry at the time of its release. The movie was released on the same day when Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, was released in theaters. Moreover, Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming film, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released on the same day. Besides this, the Hollywood film “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” was also released in theaters on the same day.

Star-Studded Cast and Familiar David Dhawan Comedy

Another movie directed by David Dhawan in which he collaborates with his son Varun is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead female roles. The supporting cast comprises Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, and Manoj Pahwa among others. This movie is based on the unique formula employed by David Dhawan in his movies through many decades.

All Eyes on the Crucial Monday Test

Although the first weekend seems to give a good start, the real test for this movie starts from weekdays onwards. The trade pundits would certainly be watching keenly how well this movie performs on Monday, as a decent box-office hold would be necessary for deciding how long this movie is going to run in theaters. For the time being, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is performing moderately well during its opening weekend.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Earns Over Rs 37 Crore Globally On First Weekend
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Earns Over Rs 37 Crore Globally On First Weekend
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Earns Over Rs 37 Crore Globally On First Weekend
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Earns Over Rs 37 Crore Globally On First Weekend
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Earns Over Rs 37 Crore Globally On First Weekend

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