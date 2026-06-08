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Home > India News > Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket, Resigns Ahead Of MLC Elections

Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket, Resigns Ahead Of MLC Elections

RJD leader and former Bihar minister Shivchandra Ram resigned from all party posts ahead of the MLC elections, alleging that promises made to him were not fulfilled.

RJD minister Shiv Chandra Ram (IMAGE: X)
RJD minister Shiv Chandra Ram (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 19:07 IST

RJD MINISTER CRIES ON CAMERA: Just before the MLC elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party, the RJD, took a real hit. Senior Dalit leader and former minister Shivchandra Ram resigned from all his posts, calling out the party for breaking its promises. He broke down in front of cameras while addressing the media and said they never gave him the respect he deserved. People close to him say he’s frustrated about not getting a ticket for the Legislative Council, so he decided to quit. He made it pretty clear that he’s upset about not being chosen as a candidate for the MLC elections.

RJD minister breaks down in front of cameras

Talking to reporters, Ram said he hasn’t made up his mind yet about leaving the RJD for good, but for now, he’s stepping away from his positions.

Ram pointed out he’s been loyal to Lalu Prasad since 1990, and he’s thankful to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav. Over the years, the RJD gave him plenty of opportunities. He became an MLA, served as a minister, and even ran as a Lok Sabha candidate.

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On the other hand, in the wake of MLC election nominations, there has been increased talk of dissatisfaction within the party. The fact that Shivchandra Ram quit has led to more talks about dissatisfaction within the RJD. It is being taken as a very serious signal by the party organisation and hence increased talks about differences within the party.

The Scheduled Castes and poor people of the state are unhappy at his non-participation in the legislative council. His supporters have been living in hotels in Patna for the last three days.

ALSO READ: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: Deadly Blast Leaves Eight Workers Dead After Molten Steel Explodes From Ladle, Several Injured    

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Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket, Resigns Ahead Of MLC Elections
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Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket, Resigns Ahead Of MLC Elections
Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket, Resigns Ahead Of MLC Elections
Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket, Resigns Ahead Of MLC Elections
Who Is Shiv Chandra Ram? RJD Minister Breaks Down on Camera Over Not Getting Ticket, Resigns Ahead Of MLC Elections

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