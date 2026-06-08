IND vs AFG: Will Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya Play ODI Series Against Afghanistan? India Coach Breaks Silence

After a historic, record-shattering innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan in the One-off Test at Mullanpur, Indian cricket’s immediate focus turns to the white-ball format. The hosts’ three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, starting this Saturday in Dharamsala, will have the major talking points revolving around the availability of veteran stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Both the senior cricketers were named in the initial ODI squad selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but their names carried a critical asterisk. The board made it clear that the players’ involvement in the 50-over series is still subject to formal fitness clearance from the medical department.

The injury concerns are from the just-concluded IPL 2026 season. Rohit missed a few games for his franchise due to a nagging hamstring injury, while the Mumbai Indians camp attributed Pandya’s brief absence from the field to back spasms and a sudden illness. Both players went back to their respective IPL franchises before the tournament got over with Rohit also being loosely declared fit by the franchise management but BCCI is being very careful. The board is reportedly waiting for the final reports of fitness evaluation from the newly appointed Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Sitanshu Kotak, India’s men’s batting coach, spoke to the media in New Chandigarh soon after the end of the Test, breaking his silence on the swirling speculation. His response was very positive, although he admitted that formal clearances are yet to hit the desk of management.

“I have honestly not got the news whether they have been cleared or not. But I’m sure they will be there. Whatever I heard, they are fine, but they have to go and do that fitness test or whatever the rule is,” Kotak stated.

There have been unconfirmed reports and photos on social media heavily hinting that the duo has already checked in at the Bengaluru facility for their physical evaluations. There is little more than a year to go for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup and the last thing either player would want is to miss out on valuable 50-over game time, given the fierce competition for places in the national side in transition.

Fortunately for the team management, India’s quick three-day demolition of Afghanistan in the Test match has given the management two important extra days to plan. The incoming ODI specialists will gather early with the management likely to have a “light” training session under lights on Wednesday evening before the squad flies out to the picturesque destination of Dharamsala on Thursday, Kotak further added.